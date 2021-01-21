What kind of vehicle is the 2021 Tesla Model X? What does it compare to?

The Model X is a three-row electric crossover SUV with seating for up to seven. The largest Tesla on sale now compares to the Audi E-Tron, but offers supercar-like falcon-wing doors.

Is the 2021 Tesla Model X a good car?

Review continues below

Although the Model X’s showy rear doors have been problematic, this is a spacious, efficient, and strong-performing fully electric SUV, and we give it a 7.7 out of 10 overall. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2021 Tesla Model X?

The most significant change to the Tesla Model X is more driving range. The Long Range Plus variant of the Model X boosts range from 328 miles to 371 miles.

The Model X lineup has been slimmed down to two models with the same 100-kwh battery pack, dual electric motors, and all-wheel drive. The Long Range Plus version claims a 0-60 mph acceleration time of 4.4 seconds, while the Performance version can hit 60 mph in 2.6 seconds, making it one of the quickest-accelerating SUVs on the market—all-electric or not. Despite its weight of about 5,500 pounds in some versions, the Model X provides impressive handling compared even to other performance SUVs.

The Tesla Model X shares its underpinnings with the Model S fastback, and outside of its taller, more teardrop profile, more spacious layout, and falcon-wing doors, the X’s pricing, equipment, and performance closely parallel the Model S.

The interior of the Model X is typical Tesla: austere but technologically impressive, especially considering its interior and interface hardware haven’t seen a significant redesign since its 2015 introduction. A vertically oriented central 17.0-inch touchscreen handles most vehicle functions—including climate control—and is the hub for vehicle settings and infotainment. Regular over-the-air upgrades have for the most part improved the already flat and intuitive menu system. Tesla doesn’t offer Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, but it does offer nicely integrated ways to stream entertainment.

All Model X crossovers come with automatic emergency braking, a collision-warning system, and blind-spot monitors, plus Autopilot, which gives the vehicle the means to steer, accelerate, and brake within the same lane. Full Self-Driving Capability is now a $10,000 option and adds Navigate on Autopilot functions, including the ability to navigate on highways with automated lane-changes, use automated parking, and summon the vehicle in parking lots. While it’s not self-driving in the commonly understood sense, Tesla is promising a higher level of automated driving with less driver input.

How much does the 2021 Model X cost?

The Tesla Model X Long Range Plus costs $81,190, including the $1,200 destination fee. The Model X Performance starts at $101,190 but can reach just under $130,000 with options.

Where is the 2021 Tesla Model X made?

In Fremont, California.