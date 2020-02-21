The 2020 Tesla Model X all-electric three-row crossover is the largest vehicle in the automaker’s stable. Despite its showy falcon-wing rear doors, the Model X has plenty of redeeming features including its space, efficiency, and performance. We give it a 7.8 out of 10 overall. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The base 2020 Model X is the Long Range model, which uses a 100-kwh battery, dual electric motors, all-wheel drive and has a total range of 328 miles. It costs about $85,000. For another $20,000 you can buy the Performance model, which loses range (305 miles as rated), but includes standard Ludicrous Mode that will sprint from 0-60 mph in 2.7 seconds. That makes it one of the quickest SUVs around, electric or no.

The Model X closely mirrors the Model S in cost, performance, and trim levels—they share similar architectures. The Model X is available in five-, six-, or seven-passenger configurations from the factory. The third row can be tough to get in if you order the seven-passenger variant, though.

Review continues below

The interior is typical Tesla: high-tech but austere. The central 17-inch touchscreen handles most vehicle functions, and is the hub for vehicle settings and infotainment. Tesla’s recent history with its build quality has been promising, although some Model X owners report varying issues with fittings and craftsmanship.

All Model X crossovers are equipped with active safety features such as automatic emergency braking and the Autopilot suite of driver-assistance features. Supercharging is included with the Model X as well.