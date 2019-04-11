The Tesla Model X used to be the only fully electric vehicle you could get in the U.S. that was truly fit for American-size family duty. Although with the introduction of the Audi E-tron this year, plus the Jaguar I-Pace and many more shades of electric crossover if you go smaller and lower in price, the Model X is certainly no longer the only one.

The 2019 Tesla Model X still hits some high points among electric vehicles and among all SUVs—and we’re not talking just about its troublesome falcon wing rear doors, which have been a conversation point for owners all along but certainly a sore point for Tesla=. We are referring to the Model X’s strong performance, good interior comfort and seating space, great safety ratings, and impressive range ratings and energy efficiency for such a large vehicle. All-in, it earns 7.7 points out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The Model X is based on the Model S fastback sedan and is offered in five- or seven-seat versions, with dual-motor all-wheel drive standard. With its lineup streamlined in recent years, it’s today only offered in Long Range and Performance versions.

Performance is strong and handling is capable on any Model X—surprisingly close to that of the Model S—and if you check the $20,000 Ludicrous Mode option its 0-60-mph acceleration drops to just 2.8 seconds. It’s the stuff of YouTube videos of stunned passengers; rightly so, as that makes this SUV quicker within legal speeds than many supercars.

The falcon wing doors bring plenty of gawkers when they open or close—in a way that cleverly preserves space around the vehicle and prevents them from opening into things. But they don’t make the back seats any easier to get in to or out of.. The only positive is that they’re wide, so getting to the third-row positions is easier than it might be with side-hinged doors.

The 2019 Model X is rated at 289 or 295 miles, and is good for at least 200 miles in most conditions, even at highway speeds.

Entry prices for the Model X have crept up, perhaps due to the introduction of the Model 3 sedan and its mass-market Model Y crossover counterpart, which will slot in below the Model X. At a base price now well over $90,000, the Tesla Model X is a serious luxury vehicle by price—and its sheer acceleration capability, 5,000-pound towing rating, long rated range, and the potential of Autopilot and Full Self-Driving give luxury an entirely different format.