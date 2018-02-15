All versions of the 2018 Tesla Model X are powered by a lithium-ion battery pack under the cabin floor and a pair of electric motors (one per axle) that power all four wheels. Choices are limited to battery capacity (75 or 100 kilowatt-hours) and whether to opt for the very pricey Performance model of the 100D version.

We rate the Model X at 8 points out of 10 for its performance, giving it one extra point above the average of 5 for above-average acceleration, another for above-average ride, and finally one for its exceptional role as the sole long-range battery-electric family SUV on the market this year. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The two motors in the Model X are rated at 193 kilowatts (259 horsepower) motors, one on each axle. The higher-performance P100D replaces the rear motor with a vastly more powerful 375-kw (503-hp) unit, while the front motor stays the same. The “P” version also gets significant upgrades to its power electronics and various electronic control systems.

Not surprisingly, from behind the wheel, the Tesla Model X performs like a taller, heavier Model S sedan. The weight of its under-floor battery is as low as it can go, and its front:rear weight distribution is 50:50, so the instant torque and quiet operation of its electric motors provides remarkable acceleration for a vehicle that can reach 3 tons fully loaded. On our road test, we found ourselves consistently traveling 10 miles an hour faster through rural lanes than we realized.

Quiet, grippy, and towing too

The standard air suspension handles a variety of road surfaces very well, giving a smooth ride under pretty much any circumstance we encountered. The huge 20-inch tires balanced relatively quiet travel and grip, letting drivers toss the Model X through corners at speeds that would likely have conventional luxury crossovers bouncing, yawing, and keeling over. It cornered flat and predictably, though its weight can be obvious as the electronically controlled drive software and suspension systems work to keep everything stable.

The “Ludicrous” acceleration mode on the hot-rod P100D model does indeed provide stunning acceleration, when the battery is fully charged. While we didn’t time it with a stopwatch, we accept Tesla’s claim that it can do 0 to 60 mph in 4.0 seconds or less. It feels less dramatic than doing the same thing in a lower-to-the-ground Model S, but it’s even more impressive in a seven-seat utility vehicle.

From the start, the Model X had to offer the ability to haul trailers, and indeed it’s rated for 5,000 pounds of towing capacity. This uses battery energy at a prodigious rate, potentially cutting range from the rated 240 to 290 miles to as little as 100 miles at speed. And not every Supercharger fast-charging station can accommodate a Model X that has an Airstream behind it. But it remains capable of doing it, and some owners take advantage. More likely uses may be rented trailers from home-supply stores filled with the 4-by-8-foot plywood sheets that won’t fit inside the Model X.

