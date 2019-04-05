The Tesla Model S wasn’t the first model from the California electric carmaker, but it’s the one that put Tesla on the trajectory as an innovator. It was unprecedented in many ways and has already earned a place in history books—the fastest volume-production plug-in car; the longest-range electric car; and the first production car built on a platform that provides over-the-air updates.

The Model S comes in Long Range and Performance models. Long Range versions have a 100-kwh pack and a range of 335 miles. Performance models also have the 100-kwh pack but are rated at 315 miles. All versions of the Model S now come with all-wheel drive.

Add the $15,000 Ludicrous Mode option to the Performance model and you have the top-performing Model S, good for an official 0-60-mph time of 2.4 seconds.

We rate this year’s Tesla Model S at 7.8 points out of 10, with points above average for style, speed, and efficiency. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Those considering a Model S should be aware that Tesla doesn’t observe model years in the way that other automakers do. It rolls out updates whenever they’re ready, rather than holding them for the next model year For instance, a Model S built in November 2019 may be quite a different car than one built in January 2019.

Another thing to consider is Tesla still has an advantage for those thinking about an electric-car road trip—not so much because their range is so much longer, but because of the strength of its Supercharger network. Supercharger hardware blankets the lower 48 states and canadd up to 200 miles of range in 30 or 40 minutes with current V2 hardware, or up to 75 miles in 5 minutes with the V3 hardware coming later this year.

The Tesla Model 3 caught German luxury makers by surprise back in 2012; serious alternatives to the Model S are finally coming out this year and next, for 2019, 2020, or 2021. The Model S remains as much of a standout today as it was back then—primarily because no other rival can go as far or accelerate as quickly completely free of tailpipe emissions.

For a vehicle with such a sporty, elegant, low-set profile, the Model S is quite spacious. Even though it’s a wide car, the greenhouse tapers inward and the cabin can’t easily fit three across—although four adults will fit well for a long-distance trip. The cargo area of the Model S holds 58.1 cubic feet with the rear seats folded, and a small frunk (in front, under the hood) allows enough spare purses or handbags.

The 2019 Model S costs more than $86,000 to start, before applicable state or federal tax incentives. Model S buyers are eligible for up to $3,750 in federal tax credit, although that will dwindle later in 2019. Top-end models easily crest six figures.