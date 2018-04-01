The lineup of 2018 Tesla Model S electric cars has moved slightly up the price ladder to leave room for the company’s new and smaller Model 3 sedan. While Tesla doesn’t offer conventional trim levels, this year the three versions all come standard with all-wheel drive. The “75D” is fitted with a 75-kilowatt-hour battery pack, the “100D” goes up to a 100-kwh pack, and the high-end hot-rod “P100D” adds considerably more power to the 100-kwh pack. Prices start around $75,000 and run to $135,000 or more.

We give this year’s Model S 8 out of 10 points for its features, adding individual points for a high level of standard features, its remarkable and still striking 17-inch infotainment display, and the “Autopilot” suite of semi-autonomous driving features. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The 2018 Model S comes standard with most of the expected luxury features, including 12-way power-adjustable front seats with memory (including mirror position), keyless ignition, one-touch power windows, wi-fi connectivity, LED ambient interior lighting, power folding door mirrors with memory that also self-dim (as does the rearview mirror), and Bluetooth pairing. A pair of dark tinted glass panels that replace the metal roof, previously optional, are now standard on all Model S versions, as is power assist for the liftgate. A steel coil suspension is fitted to the 75D model, but an air suspension is no longer available on that car. It’s standard on both versions of the 100D, however.

The giant central touchscreen, with its large, crisp icons and fast response, is still the largest we know of in any vehicle, though the twin 12-inch digital displays that make up the latest Mercedes-Benz dashboard—paired with an array of more conventional knobs, dials, and switches—comes closer than any other car in impressiveness.

Options can add up quickly on the Model S. The pair of rear-facing jump seats for small kids runs $4,000. A $5,000 Premium Upgrades package bundles together a premium audio system with 11 speakers; XM satellite radio if the glass roof is ordered; a group of cold-weather features—heated seats for every passenger, heated steering wheel, wiper blade defrosters, and heaters for the washer nozzles—and not only a pair of charcoal cabin-air filter but even a HEPA filter.

Autopilot now, “Self-Driving” later

On top of that, the Enhanced Autopilot system is another $5,000; Tesla says carefully that “features will continue to be introduced as validation is completed, subject to regulatory approval.” The current version includes adaptive cruise control, active lane control, lane changes after a turn is signaled, self-parking in selected spots, and a “summon” feature that will bring the car to the driver. The version fitted to early 2018 cars is only now getting features equal to those offered by an earlier Autopilot version built into cars until September 2016.

Under the watchful eye of the NHTSA, Tesla has proceeded more cautiously with Autopilot of late. It added reminders and alerts to ensure drivers are attentive and capable of retaking control after a handful of highly publicized crashes by Teslas running on Autopilot. Note that Autopilot remains far from offering actual autonomous driving in a majority of circumstances. Still, the current iteration of Autopilot is as advanced as any Level 2 system fitted to any other production vehicle today.

Tesla claims it will offer something called “Full Self-Driving Capability” for a further $3,000, a function to be rolled out at some unspecified time in the future, “dependent on extensive software validation and regulatory approval, which may vary by jurisdiction.” If you decide you want it switched on after you bought the car, it’ll be $4,000.

Other options on various models include leather upholstery and a power-operated shade inside the rear hatch. Wheel designs include the standard 19-inch “Aero” wheels—which give the lowest drag, and hence the highest range—and both 19- and 21-inch “Cyclone” turbine-like designs.

The 75D model comes only with the 48-amp onboard charger, while the 100D and P100D versions have the High Amperage Charger, rated at 72 amps, as standard. Supercharging fast-charging capability is standard, but Tesla no longer offers free unlimited use of the nationwide Supercharging network to new buyers, though some exceptions exist.

The Model S uses a unique Tesla connector rather than the standard J-1772 fitting found on all other electric cars and all 240-volt public charging stations. It comes with an adapter cable to let Teslas to use those stations. The Supercharger network, operating at 120 kilowatts and sometimes higher, will recharge a Model S battery to 80 percent of capacity in 20 to 40 minutes.

Each Model S comes with a 4-year, 50,000-mile limited vehicle warranty. The battery pack and drive unit carry an 8-year/unlimited miles warranty.

