What kind of car is the 2022 Tesla Model 3? What does it compare to?

The 2022 Tesla Model 3 is an electric compact sedan that offers a stirring combination of performance and efficiency. It also possesses a sparsely decorated interior devoid of nearly all buttons and gauges in favor of a single, large touchscreen. Rivals include the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Nissan Leaf, Kia Niro EV, and even some crossovers like the Ford Mustang Mach-E.

Is the 2022 Tesla Model 3 a good car?

The Model 3’s combination of performance and efficiency can’t be matched by other electric vehicles and its technology remains impressive. It is only held back by build quality concerns, earning a TCC Rating of 7.5 out of 10 (read more about how we rate cars).

What's new for the 2022 Tesla Model 3?

There’s a big change underneath for the Model 3’s base model, which changes to a lithium-iron phosphate (LFP) battery in contrast to the lithium ion batteries found in the other Model 3 variants. These batteries are unique in that Tesla recommends charging them to 100% regularly, compared to the 80-90% recommendation for the lithium ion batteries, giving the new pack greater usable energy potential.

With the new battery, the Model 3’s rear-wheel-drive base version now offers 272 miles of estimated range, which is a 10-mile increase over the outgoing Standard Range Plus. It is slower however, with a 0-60 mph time of 5.8 seconds compared to 5.3 seconds, but those looking for real performance are better served by other Model 3 variants.

Inside, the Model 3’s minimalist interior highlights its nervous center: a 15.0-inch touchscreen that rolls the instrument panel, infotainment hub, and climate controls into one spot. The menu structure is easy to navigate and the screen is fast and snappy, though it lacks Android Auto or Apple CarPlay connectivity.

Crash-test scores are stellar and standard safety features include automatic emergency braking, active lane control, and adaptive cruise control. A Full Self-Driving package is offered, though it doesn’t offer self driving – just automated lane changes, automatic parking, and a summon feature among other tricks.

How much does the 2022 Model 3 cost?

The new base model increases the Model 3’s starting price to $47,690 (including a $1,200 destination charge) without any incentives or rebates. Standard features include heated front and rear seats, a glass roof, wireless phone charging for two phones at once, four USB-C ports, and a heated steering wheel.

It is followed by the Long Range model at $53,690 and the Performance at $60,190.

Where is the Model 3 made?

The Model 3 is made in Fremont, California.