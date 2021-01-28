What kind of vehicle is the 2021 Tesla Model 3? What does it compare to?

The 2021 Model 3 is a fully electric compact sedan, with a touchscreen interface that highlights a simplified, austere interior, while over-the-air updates regularly roll out new features and refinements. The Model 3 has few rivals for range, but the Kia Niro EV, Hyundai Kona Electric, or Chevrolet Bolt EV, all hatchback/crossovers—as is the Ford Mustang Mach-E.

Is the 2021 Tesla Model 3 a good car?

The Model 3 offers strong, satisfying performance, excellent driving range, and a set of desirable technology features, all at a price that’s premium but affordable in entry versions. We give it a 7.3 out of 10 overall. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2021 Tesla Model 3?

Tesla has revamped some of the Model 3’s exterior trim—especially toning down some of the brightwork for the door handles and around the windows. The center console now gets a wireless charging pad and nixes the gloss-black look, and all versions have a power trunklid. Tesla has dropped the base $35,000 Model 3, which had been offered as a special-request, off-menu variant.

The range improvements only make the Model 3 more appealing. It continues to offer better performance, higher efficiency, and faster charging than other electric cars.

The Model 3 is quiet and fuss-free, but that’s not to say that it’s boring. Even if you get the most affordable Standard Range Plus model, expect sport-sedan handling and a level of responsiveness and sharpness usually reserved for top-performance editions. In its most potent combination the Model 3 will sprint to 60 mph in 3.1 seconds.

The 15.0-inch touchscreen system will seem familiar to anyone who’s used to living with screen swipes—and it had better be okay, because outside of that and voice commands it’s how you operate the Model 3. Its Apple-like interface has a flat menu structure and controls everything from mirror adjustments to climate control to drive mode settings—although you won’t find Apple CarPlay or Android Auto compatibility here.

The Model 3 includes automatic emergency braking and lane-departure warning and an Autopilot suite of sensors allowing additional safety features plus adaptive cruise control (in a single lane). A Full Self-Driving option—not exactly as billed—adds automated lane-change ability, automatic parking, a summon feature, and more.

How much does the 2021 Tesla Model 3 cost?

The Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus starts at $39,190, while the top Model 3 Performance, optioned with cosmetic upgrades and the $10,000 Full Self Driving Capability, it costs $69,190. Cost isn’t open to haggling (or markup), as instead of using traditional dealerships Tesla runs its own retail showrooms employing online ordering and payments.

Where is the 2021 Tesla Model 3 made?

In Fremont, California.