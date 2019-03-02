Our review of the 2019 Tesla Model 3 is coming soon. You can get a quick quote for a 2019 Tesla Model 3 if you're interested in purchasing one.
Specs
Engine Electric
EPA Class Large Cars
Style Name Mid Range Battery RWD
Drivetrain Rear Wheel Drive
Passenger Capacity 5
Passenger Doors 4
Body Style 4dr Car
Transmission Transmission: 1-Speed Automatic
News
$35,000 Tesla Model 3 arrives with 220-mile range, and a $1,200 asterisk
The long-promised $35,000 Tesla Model 3 electric car was unveiled Thursday, albeit with a host of asterisks attached to that number. Additionally, the automaker said that it will switch to online-only sales. The California-based automaker said that...Read More»
Tesla reworks model names, slashes Model 3 prices again
Tesla has revamped the naming scheme for its most expensive and luxurious cars, the Model S and Model X, the company announced Wednesday. The electric cars no longer call out their battery sizes as part of their full name. The previous base Model S...Read More»
Tesla Model 3 receives 5-star rating in NHTSA crash tests
Tesla’s Model 3 electric car, the company’s newest and arguably most important model, achieved a perfect 5-star crash test rating from the federal government’s NHTSA. The compact electric vehicle received top marks in front driver...Read More»
