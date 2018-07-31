The 2019 Subaru WRX doesn’t brag about its rally lineage, at least until its turbos spool up and all four wheels scrabble for traction on a winding dirt road. Try doing that in a BMW M2.

What the 2019 WRX does well is go fast regardless of terrain while carrying four passengers in reasonable comfort. Luxury and style are not its fortes, which is why we rate the WRX and its racier WRX STI sibling at 6.2 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

For 2019, the WRX sees some worthwhile changes: standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a limited edition trim package with suspension and brake upgrades, automatic emergency braking on WRXs with the optional continuously variable transmission (CVT), and a revised powertrain with more power and a free-flow exhaust for the WRX STI. On the WRX, base, Premium, and Limited trims are available. The WRX STI comes only in base and Limited flavors.

The changes don’t thoroughly modernize the WRX, which shares its interior and some styling with the last-generation Subaru Impreza. It’s starting to feel more than a little dated inside and out, but the WRX remains a hoot to put through its paces.

Base WRXs use a 2.0-liter turbocharged flat-4 rated at 268 horsepower paired to either a 6-speed manual or a CVT. All-wheel drive is standard, although manual and CVT WRXs use unique systems that put the power to the ground in a slightly different way.

The WRX STI features more than just a big wing (which can be deleted in favor of a lip spoiler). It has a 2.5-liter turbo-4 rated at 310 hp mated to a 6-speed manual transmission, a modified suspension, Brembo brakes, and all-wheel-drive system that features a driver-adjustable center differential.

Both cars excell on a curvy road, especially one that’s crumbling away. Razor-sharp steering and quick reflexes make them a hoot to put through their paces. The WRX’s suspension is docile enough to make it a comfortable highway cruiser or urban slogger, too.

The WRXs feature spacious interiors with good fit and finish that are comfortable especially with the optional Recaro seats, but the design is hardly imaginative.