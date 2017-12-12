Newly promoted young professionals with money to burn, listen up: The 2018 Subaru WRX is a new-car pick that you won’t have to lie about to your parents.

That’s because it still sports standard all-wheel drive, four doors, and a reasonable trunk. Most versions look like ringers for run-of-the-mill, smart compact sedans—although you and I both know better.

Under the hood is a turbocharged flat-4 that can melt its weekday duties into raucous fun, but it’s really Loverboy anyhow—just working for the weekend.

It earns a 7.2 on our overall scale thanks to its performance and safety—again, the ‘rents will appreciate. This year, the WRX gets a mild update up front with bigger air intakes and painted calipers. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The WRX has a sense of humor about itself, but it’s not as tiring as the Honda Civic Si coupe—and far from annoying like the Civic Type R. Yes, the WRX STI sports a high wing from the factory, but it can be deleted in favor of a small decklid spoiler.

The fenders bulge and the scoops widen on the WRX compared to the outgoing Impreza from which it’s based. The WRX is aggressive without being braggadocios—whether by design, or by budget.

The money was spent on the powertrain, and we’re thankful for that. The WRX offers a 2.0-liter turbo-4 with horizontally opposed cylinders that makes 268 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque mated to a 6-speed manual or an automatic continuously variable transmission (CVT). Standard all-wheel drive and helps plant power down for sub-6-second runs up to 60 mph in both cases.

It’s accessible speed on any road or surface thanks to Subaru’s smart suspension tuning and brake-based torque vectoring that tucks the WRX neatly into corners with ease.

The WRX STI gets a 2.5-liter turbo-4 that makes 305 hp and 290 lb-ft, although its trick is a sharper suspension tune. Its history may be in rally, but the summer tires are an indicator: both performance Subarus are built to chew through roadways. Will that promotion pay for many new tires?

Based from a compact sedan, the WRX’s dimensions are convenient and friendly. Adults will fit in the back seat with enough room for average body types, and the split-folding rear seat tumbles down for more cargo space beyond its 12-cubic-foot trunk.

Safety is a Subaru selling point, and the WRX offers good crash-test scores along with available advanced safety features. Those features are pricey however, and relegated to the automatic transmission only—we wish they’d reconsider both.

Equipped nicely at nearly $28,000 to start, the WRX boasts a 6.2-inch touchscreen (upgradeable to 7.0 inches), cloth seats, Bluetooth connectivity, and a leather-wrapped shift knob.

It can cost north of $40,000 with everything thrown at the STI, but we’ll just tell your parents that you bought an all-wheel-drive sedan instead.