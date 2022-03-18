What kind of vehicle is the 2023 Subaru Solterra? What does it compare to?

Manufactured in partnership with Toyota, the 2023 Solterra electric crossover shares many mechanicals with the related Toyota BZ4X. Other rivals include the Volkswagen ID.4, Ford Mustang Mach-E, Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6, and Tesla Model Y.

Is the 2023 Subaru Solterra a good SUV?

Review continues below

In line with other Subaru crossover SUVs, it’s a practical, versatile electric car with standard all-wheel drive and good off-road capability. It drives with more punch and less noise than other Subarus, but inside and out it looks more like a Toyota. Its good standard feature set and on-road and off-road manners offset its cramped cockpit, odd instrument cluster, and middling range to earn a TCC Rating of 7.6 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2023 Subaru Solterra?

Subaru’s first global electric vehicle is necessary for the brand to keep up with the marketplace, but it doesn’t break any new ground for electric vehicles. On the spectrum of twins, the Solterra and Toyota BZ4X lean more to the identical than fraternal side of things, sharing not just a platform but body styles and interior finishes. The other partnership with Toyota bears more distinction between the Subaru BRZ and Toyota 86 sport coupes.

Sized like the Subaru Forester but with Toyota DNA coursing through it, the Solterra is enveloped in black cladding like a falconry hood. Side curtains up front and a steeply raked rear windshield topped with twin-split spoilers emphasize the aero baked into the design. Inside, Subaru bows to Toyota’s design with an oddly recessed instrument cluster, and a wide console topped by the latest iteration of Toyota’s infotainment system.

A dual-motor all-wheel-drive system, fed by a 72.8-kwh battery pack propels the Solterra to 60 mph in less than seven seconds, but it’ll feel much quicker than any other Subaru SUV. It has an EPA-rated range of 228 miles, and a Level 2 charger can bring it back to full in about nine hours. It also rides whisper quiet, and its independent suspension smothers rocky road surfaces though it can wallow a bit on undulating roadways. With a ground clearance of 8.3 inches and three off-road settings, the Solterra can go off trail as well as an Outback, though it cannot be equipped to tow anything.

When parked, you can load up to 700 lb on the roof, and when in motion, expect to see carriers strapped across the available roof rails. The angled rear windshield cuts into rear cargo room, but its two-tiered floor still helps stow 30 cubic feet, and rear leg room is better than up front due to the wide center console.

The Solterra awaits official crash-test ratings, but Subaru equips it with plenty of tech to avoid or minimize crashes, such as automatic emergency braking, active lane control, and blind-spot monitors.

How much does the 2023 Subaru Solterra cost?

Sold in Premium, Limited, and Touring trims, Subaru did not disclose pricing as of press time. Standard features include an 8.0-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, heated front seats, and at least five USB ports. Available features include a surround-view camera system, power front seats with cooling, a heated steering wheel, heated rear outboard seats, a 12.3-inch touchscreen, navigation, and Harman Kardon sound.

Where is the 2023 Subaru Solterra made?

In Toyota’s Motomachi plant in Japan.