What kind of car is the 2023 Subaru Outback? What does it compare to?

The 2023 Subaru Outback overlaps several automotive segments. It’s sized like a mid-size crossover yet rides as high as larger SUVs. The utility wagon with the off-road chops competes against everything from the Toyota 4Runner to the Volvo V60.

Is the 2023 Subaru Outback a good car?

With standard all-wheel drive and assuring safety technology, the flexible Outback makes tracks around town and country. It earns a TCC Rating of 6.7 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What’s new for the 2023 Subaru Outback?

Refreshed with new ends and upgraded safety and convenience features, the 2023 Subaru Outback leans into its reputation. Even more black cladding over the wheel arches creeps up the fenders, and up front the cladding forms raccoon eyes over circular fog lights. Inside, all but the base Outback showcase a large but well integrated 11.6-inch touchscreen with wireless smartphone compatibility, and a no-nonsense interior.

The powertrains carry over, with a base 182-hp flat-4 that does just fine, even as it cedes ground to a 260-hp turbo-4 offered on more models this year. The CVT replicates an 8-speed automatic but goes longer on a gallon of gas and is unobtrusive. With standard all-wheel drive and good ground clearance, the Outback continues where the pavement ends down access roads and across fields. The Wilderness model climbs even higher ground.

Subaru compensates for its limited lineup with an array of nine trims on its signature model. Any XT (available on Onyx, Limited, Touring) or Wilderness models use the 2.4-liter turbo-4, while other grades employ a 2.5-liter flat-4 with no turbocharger (Base, Premium, Onyx, Limited, Touring). To simplify it even more, Subaru equips the base Outbacks with a wealth of standard safety and convenience features.

The Outback carries at least 32.5 cubic feet of cargo behind its reclining rear seats, and four large adults can fill out the cabin. A fifth passenger seat makes for a better arm rest. The interior can be fitted with rubber floor mats, pet fences, and pet crates.

Stellar crash-test ratings are complemented by standard automatic emergency braking, active lane control, and adaptive cruise control. Blind-spot monitors are nearly universal, and Subaru’s wide-angle camera on its driver-assist package captures an even greater range of potential obstacles.

How much does the 2023 Subaru Outback cost?

The $30,000 Outback (including a $1,195 destination fee) has standard all-wheel drive, 17-inch wheels, LED headlights, and twin 7.0-inch touchscreens that prompt us to step up to the Premium for about $31,500. It has an 11.6-inch touchscreen with wireless smartphone compatibility and a power driver’s seat. If you want the turbo-4, the Onyx XT is the best value if you can deny the call from the Wilderness.

Where is the 2023 Subaru Outback made?

In Lafayette, Indiana.