What kind of car is the 2022 Subaru Outback? What does it compare to?

The 2022 Subaru Outback has the wagon body and standard all-wheel drive of a crossover, paired with the increased ride height of an SUV. It’s one of the most flexible utility vehicles we recommend thanks to its space, its all-wheel traction, and its flat-4 power.

Is the 2022 Subaru Outback a good car?

Yes, particularly for its enviable reputation for durability and safety. We give it a TCC Rating of 6.8 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What’s new for the 2022 Subaru Outback?

Sold in base, Premium, Limited, Touring, Onyx Edition XT, Limited XT and Touring XT trim, the Outback gains a new Wilderness edition this year with copper accents, nearly an inch more ground clearance, and a more compliant suspension as well as all-terrain tires.

If you’re shopping for an Outback, its friendly but anonymous looks boil down to a few visual cues: the roof rack and the tall stance, mostly. You don’t need a car that looks fancy, just one that looks capable–and Subaru gets that. The Outback doesn’t need to look different to tell you exactly what it does. It’s refreshingly plain.

It doesn’t need overwhelming horsepower to get its job done, either. We’d be happy with the base 182-hp flat-4 and that base Outback’s utterly poised driving feel; most people will want more and tap its available 260-hp turbo-4 and its stronger passing potential. In either case, standard all-wheel drive and a CVT distribute power with a ruthless sort of democratic efficiency that would please Bernie Sanders. The Outback’s well-tuned chassis can handle a thousand-mile journey without fuss—and the new Wilderness model can extend that trip off-road further than any Outback before it, thanks to 9.5 inches of ground clearance.

The Outback can handle at least 32.5 cubic feet of cargo and four large adults; a fifth passenger’s welcome for middle-length trips, and Subaru’s seats have good shapes for long-distance comfort. Of course the interior can be fitted with rubber floor mats, pet fences, and pet crates. Every Outback also has automatic emergency braking, active lane control, and adaptive cruise control, while blind-spot monitors are nearly universal, too.

How much does the 2022 Subaru Outback cost?

The $28,070 Outback has standard all-wheel drive, power features, cloth seats, and twin touchscreens with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. We’d spend $30,270 for the Outback Premium’s power driver seat and 11.6-inch touchscreen, or maybe $38,120 for the Wilderness if we did as much outdoors as we wish we did.

Where is the 2022 Subaru Outback made?

In Lafayette, Indiana.