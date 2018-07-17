The 2019 Subaru Outback splits the difference between passenger car and crossover SUV and it does so exceptionally well. With the Outback, Subaru has created a vehicle that meets the needs of most drivers while neglecting few. Thought the 2019 Outback is begging to sprout some gray hairs, it still rates highly in our eyes—and additional standard safety gear added for the 2019 model year makes it an even more appealing pick.

Overall, we rate the 2019 Outback at 6.7 out of 10 points on its confident ability to traverse any terrain in comfort. That it’s a good value only adds to its appeal. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

For 2019, Subaru added automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, and active lane control standard fare on every Outback trim level—base, Premium, Limited, and Touring. Making this previously optional gear mandatory earns our favor, even if it does reduce the number of Outback permutations. All trims come standard with a continuously variable transmission (CVT) that mimics a conventional automatic when pressed and keeps the standard flat-4 and optional flat-6 engines civilized in normal driving situations. A 2.5-liter flat-4 rated at 175 horsepower is standard fare on all trims, while Limited and Tourings offer a 3.6-liter flat-6 that bumps power to 256 hp. The base engine delivers adequate, but not thrilling power, offset by impressive fuel economy. The optional flat-6 is far thirstier but almost mandatory for drivers who might tow or who routinely climb long grades.

The Outback’s 8.7-inch running ground clearance and standard all-wheel drive allow it to trundle down dirt roads better than some crossover SUVs that have gone soft—we’re looking at you, Ford Explorer and Nissan Pathfinder. Yet with its structure and suspension closely aligned with the Legacy sedan, the Outback boasts tall-car road manners that help it feel confident on a twisty road and stable at highway speeds.

Inside, the Outback has good room for five passengers and features logically arrayed controls. A 6.5-inch touchscreen for infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is standard, but Premium and higher trims feature an 8.0-inch touchscreen and available baked-in navigation.

This year’s standard safety gear augments an already impressive crash-test record.