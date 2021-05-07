What kind of car is the 2022 Subaru Legacy? What does it compare to?

The 2022 Subaru Legacy sedan may give up the foot traffic to the popular Outback wagon across the showroom floor, but it shouldn’t be overlooked. It’s an excellent value, one stacked with features such as standard all-wheel drive, and it’s as composed as an overture on the road. It’s the car version of Midwestern nice—appropriate, since it’s made in Indiana.

Is the 2022 Subaru Legacy a good car?

The 2022 Legacy earns a TCC Rating of 7.2 out of 10. With a glint of personality in its shape, it would top our family-sedan scoring. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What’s new for the 2022 Subaru Legacy?

Other than a few minor features changed or added, nothing. The Legacy still slips through the air with sober lines and a polished cabin, and with standard all-wheel drive and an available 11.6-inch touchscreen as its trump cards over rivals.

Base Legacy sedans have 182 hp on tap through a flat-4 engine. Subaru teams that middling output to a CVT and standard all-wheel drive, but the Legacy perks up from a stop thanks to a lively throttle and simulated gears with paddle shifting. A 260-hp turbo-4 zips to 60 in about six seconds, but it’s pricey. Stick with base versions for a calm ride coupled with an unflappable driving feel; the Legacy wants for stickier tires more than it wants for power.

With space for five adults and 15.1 cubic feet of trunk space, the 2022 Legacy can handle nearly any family-sedan chore without complaint. Cloth seats with power adjustment hit a sweet spot, but the high-dollar Touring XT’s cooled nappa leather seats deliver hours of interstate comfort, too.

Subaru outfits the Legacy with standard automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, and active lane control. Blind-spot monitors and rear automatic emergency braking appear on the options sheet, and the top trim sports a front-facing camera for incident-free parking.

How much does the 2022 Subaru Legacy cost?

At least $23,955 for the base Legacy—but that’s all you really need to spend since it comes with active safety gear and smartphone compatibility. We’d pay $26,205 for the Legacy Premium’s 11.6-inch touchscreen and add on blind-spot monitors, but we’d pass on the $37,155 Legacy Touring XT’s turbo engine, cooled leather front seats, and forward-facing camera.

Where is the 2022 Subaru Legacy made?

In Lafayette, Indiana—also home to the Outback wagon (and Purdue University and Axl Rose, make of that what you will).