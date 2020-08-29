The Outback crossover SUV across the showroom floor gets all the attention, but the 2021 Subaru Legacy sedan doesn’t deserve to be so overlooked. It’s an incredible bargain, it’s spacious and stacked with features including standard all-wheel drive, and it’s a smooth pavement player. If it were a person you’d call it Midwestern nice—fitting since it’s assembled in Indiana.

We give the 2021 Legacy a TCC Rating of 7.2 out of 10. If it flashed a little more personality, it’d be at the top of our family-sedan scores. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

You’d need a spotter’s guide to detect the differences between the last couple of Legacy sedans. The latest wears a slightly trimmer nose and sleeker tail, and a roofline that tapers a bit quicker. Inside, an available 11.6-inch touchscreen stands upright on the center console; it’s the biggest Legacy styling news in a decade.

Subaru sells the Legacy sedan with a 182-horsepower flat-4 coupled to a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) and standard all-wheel drive. It’s good for moderate acceleration and relatively quiet operation, and fuel economy isn’t far behind the segment leaders. A whizzy 260-hp turbo-4 comes in XT models and it’s much quicker, but it consumes more gas and is maybe not the point in a sober Subaru sedan. In any case the Legacy’s improved body structure permits a more relaxed ride and softly tuned steering without losing the sure-footedness enabled by all-wheel drive.

The Legacy can carry five adults in comfort, and has 15.1 cubic feet of cargo space for their belongings. Higher-spec models come with very supportive front seats which can be heated, cooled, power-adjusted, and covered in nappa leather.

The 2021 Legacy comes with standard automatic emergency braking, active lane control, and adaptive cruise control. Subaru sells blind-spot monitors and rear automatic emergency braking too, and a front-facing camera for easier parking.

The base $23,820 Legacy’s suite of power features, touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and 16-inch wheels make for excellent value. We’d spend a little more; about $26,000 gets a Legacy Premium with the 11.6-inch touchscreen, heated front seats, 17-inch wheels, and four USB ports, with options for navigation and blind-spot monitors.