It’s hard to be an underdog in an unappreciated market. Just ask the 2019 Subaru Legacy, the mid-size sedan that does almost everything right yet barely registers a spot on most shoppers’ lists.

The 2019 Legacy is worth a lengthy look, we say, and it rightfully earns its 6.3 out of 10 rating. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

With the 2019 Legacy, Subaru has made its four-door sedan even more desirable by making automatic emergency braking, active lane control, and adaptive cruise control standard fare across a lineup that includes base, Premium, Sport, and Limited trim levels.

The newly standard crash-avoidance tech joins a vehicle that has earned crash-testing accolades from the IIHS and the NHTSA.

Underhood, most Legacys roll out of the automaker’s Indiana assembly plant with a 2.5-liter flat-4 rated at 175 horsepower, although a 247-hp flat-6 is on the options list. All Legacys are aided by a smooth continuously variable transmission (CVT) that makes the most of what’s on tap. Even with its standard all-wheel drive, the Legacy earns decent fuel-economy figures: 25 mpg city, 29 highway, 34 combined with the base engine.

That all-wheel drive also helps the Legacy feel sure-footed on any kind of road in just about any condition. No model is especially entertaining, but all go about their business with an confident feel augmented by little road noise and good straight-line highway tracking.

Inside, the Legacy has good room for five passengers and a convenient, if uninspired, dashboard design. A 6.5-inch touchscreen for infotainment is standard, but most Legacys use instead an 8.0-inch touchscreen with crisper graphics and available navigation. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard on all trims.

Even with its all-wheel-drive system taking up some trunk space, the Legacy boasts a 15.0 cubic-foot trunk. That’s on par with the Toyota Camry, if a cube or so behind the Honda Accord.