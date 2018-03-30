The 2018 Subaru Legacy is a straightforward mid-size sedan with a comfortable ride and an ace: it's one of the few with all-wheel drive.

We give it a 7.2 on our overall scale, thanks to its superlative safety score and relatively good ride. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The Legacy is slightly revised this year, but you’re forgiven from missing the differences. C-shaped headlights bookend a new grille now seen across the Subaru lineup. Inside, real stitching on most trim levels adds a sheen of luxury that the Legacy needs to stay competitive against rivals such as the Honda Accord and Toyota Camry.

Subaru offers the Legacy in 2.5i (base), Premium, Sport, and Limited trim levels.

All trim levels feature all-wheel drive and a continuously variable transmission (CVT). Most are powered by a 175-horsepower 2.5-liter flat-4 that aids handling thanks to its lower center of mass, but doesn’t offer much in the way of overall power. The 3.6-liter flat-6, which is only available at the Limited trim level, offers 275 hp, but sports a prolific thirst for fuel compared to its class.

Regardless of engine, Subaru’s CVT is the star of the show with smooth operation (improved for 2018 for a gentler takeoff) and simulated gears for making the most of the busy flat-4.

All-wheel drive is a Subaru staple and should be considered when shopping competitors. Few competitors offer power to all four wheels anymore, and Subaru makes all-weather traction seamless and intuitive.

The Legacy’s safety record shouldn’t be understated: it’s perfect. When equipped with optional advanced safety systems, the Legacy is one of the safest cars on the road today.

Four adults will comfortably fit in the Legacy and will be occupied with a handsome set of features that include a 6.5-inch touchscreen with Bluetooth connectivity and Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility.

Base models of the 2018 Subaru Legacy cost $23,055, including destination, and can run up to $32,805.