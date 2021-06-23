What kind of car is the 2022 Subaru Impreza? What does it compare to?

The Impreza anchors the Subaru lineup. The hatchback and sedan elevate the compact-car basics when turbocharged and stickered with “WRX” badges, but here they’re more plain transportation with standard all-wheel drive and excellent value. Rivals include the Toyota Corolla, Honda Civic, and Mazda 3.

Is the 2022 Subaru Impreza a good car?

Review continues below

Yes, particularly for those who want great traction and great crash-test scores. We give it a TCC Rating of 6.5 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What’s new for the 2022 Subaru Impreza?

The Limited sedan has been discontinued, and Sapphire Blue Pearl paint is new. That’s all the changes for 2022, as the Impreza soldiers on in four- or five-door body styles. Of the two we prefer the hatchback’s sweeping roofline, not to mention the better interior storage and flexibility. Both versions have a function-first interior with a relatively small touchscreen in base models; they’re just a notch above spartan.

We’d say the same for the Impreza’s powertrains. The AWD system excels at balanced power delivery and composure, but it’s teamed with a 152-hp flat-4 that’s in charge of motivating a car that weighs about 3,000 pounds. Acceleration’s moderate with the rare manual, more sprightly with the far more common CVT, which lets the engine drone in its more powerful rev range. Quick? No, the Impreza’s not quick, but it is nimble, thanks to good suspension tuning that doesn’t diminish its confident driving feel while it delivers a well-damped ride.

The hatchback’s great cargo space compares well to the Impreza sedan’s small trunk. Cloth seats can be upgraded to heated front seats with leather upholstery and power adjustment in the Limited, but we’d stop well before that at the Premium trim. Value is the Impreza’s safe word, along with safety, which comes in the form of scads of standard safety-tech features with the CVT and stellar crash-test scores.

How much does the 2022 Subaru Impreza cost?

The $19,755 Impreza sedan has a manual shifter and a 6.5-inch touchscreen. Step into a Premium hatchback with the CVT for $23,655 and the Impreza gains a quieter interior, better shocks, and heated front seats—but stop before you spend into the $27,355 Impreza Limited hatchback; its leather upholstery and 8.0-inch touchscreen are nice, but the Impreza’s game is value.

Where is the 2022 Subaru Impreza made?

In Lafayette, Indiana.