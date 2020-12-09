What kind of car is the 2021 Subaru Impreza? What does it compare to?

The 2021 Subaru Impreza sedan and hatchback are the basis for the hotted-up performers enthusiasts know simply as “WRX.” They’re all about sensible transportation, not turbocharged horsepower and variable all-wheel grip, though. The Impreza’s as practical as economy cars come—which makes it a rival for cars like the Mazda 3, Toyota Corolla, and Kia Forte.

Is the 2021 Subaru Impreza a good car?

It’s an excellent choice for safety and economy, as well as value. We give it a TCC Rating of 6.3 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What’s new for the 2021 Subaru Impreza?

Subaru’s drive-mode selector, dubbed SI-Drive, now comes with the Impreza Premium.

In the more popular hatchback body, the 2021 Impreza’s a handsome car with a tapered roofline, slightly swole fenders, and an absence of eyeball-searing detail. Sedans are plainer. It’s welcome in its understatement, though the interior’s composed of a lot of black plastic (shiny and otherwise), lots of cutlines, and a small-ish standard infotainment touchscreen.

Engine output’s a little shy, too. The 2.0-liter flat-4 puts out 152 horsepower, just enough to lug around its roughly 3,000 pounds of car. There’s a manual on the order sheet, but most models have a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) that lends it a sprightly feel in urban drives and a thrummy drone under hard acceleration. It’s not quick, but the Impreza is fairly nimble, thanks to all-wheel drive and good suspension tuning that lifts its ride quality while it doesn’t diminish its confident roadholding.

The Impreza hatchback has great cargo and small-item storage, while sedans lose out with a small trunk. Both have comfortable cloth seats that can be upgraded to heated leather seats with power adjustment, but value is the Impreza’s safe word—that, and safety, with its stellar crash-test scores and scads of standard safety-tech features.

How much does the 2021 Subaru Impreza cost?

It costs a little less than $20,000 in base trim, which includes power features, automatic emergency braking, USB ports, and a 6.5-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. High-end Limited versions can approach $30,000 with their leather upholstery, Harman/Kardon audio, heated seats, and power sunroof.

Where is the 2021 Subaru Impreza made?

In Lafayette, Indiana.