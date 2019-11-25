The 2020 Subaru Impreza is as sensible as cars get, especially in practical hatchback form. Standard all-wheel drive, a good safety record, and wider standardization of collision-avoidance features this year adds to the compact car’s appeal.

We rate the 2020 Impreza range at 6.3 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Available as a sedan or a hatchback, the Impreza comes in base, Premium, Sport, and Limited trim levels. A 2.0-liter flat-4 is standard fare across the lineup. At just 152 horsepower, the engine is tasked with lugging around 3,000 pounds of small car. Passing requires planning, but good tuning of the continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) fitted to most versions helps the car feel sprightly around town. A 5-speed manual transmission is standard on base trims and the Impreza Sport five door but is unlikely to be common on dealer lots.

The Impreza Sport has special chassis tuning including torque vectoring, which helps it feel more nimble on a winding road. It doesn’t include any more power, unfortunately.

Standard all-wheel drive means that the Impreza is more sure-footed in winter than most of its competitors. The car handles confidently and has a plush ride that bests some larger cars.

Interior space is also an asset, particularly the hatchback that is more spacious than many small SUVs and crossovers, including the Crosstrek.

Good standard and optional infotainment systems include Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, as well as a bevy of USB ports and Bluetooth. This year, every automatic transmission Impreza comes with adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, and active lane control. Optional features include leather upholstery, heated seats, Harman/Kardon audio, and a power moonroof.

With good crash test scores and decent fuel economy figures adding to the Impreza’s roster of assets, this small car is worth a look.