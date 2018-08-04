With the 2019 Impreza, Subaru courts its snowbelt base while piling on a high level of safety gear, a roomy interior, and decent fuel economy to appeal to places where snow isn’t a constant.

Overall, the Impreza earns 6.3 out of 10 points. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Base, Premium, Sport, and Limited trim levels, each available in sedan and five-door hatchback flavors are on offer. For 2019, automatic emergency braking and adaptive cruise control are now standard on the Limited and newly available on the base trim level.

Under its hood, the Impreza’s 2.0-liter flat-4 shuttles 152 horsepower to all four wheels, making these Subarus among the only all-wheel-drive compact cars. A choice of continuously variable automatic (CVT) and 5-speed manual transmissions are on offer. The Impreza can feel sluggish at speed but the CVT works especially well in town to provide a zippy low-speed feel.

In any trim, the Impreza handles well and provides a comfortable, composed ride. The Sport trim’s unique suspension dampers and steering tuning make it a little more fun, but it’s still short on power.

The Impreza shares its structure, its body, and its interior with the Subaru Crosstrek, a high-riding, crossover-like vehicle that delivers real off-road ability at the expense of some handling prowess and fuel economy.

Even with all-wheel drive, the Impreza delivers up to 32 mpg combined, according to the EPA.

Inside, what the Impreza lacks in an imaginative design it makes up for in roominess. The hatchback with its 55.3 cubic-foot maximum cargo capacity is especially impressive. A high level of standard equipment including a 6.5-inch touchscreen for infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. With every option box selected, the Impreza tops $29,000, but $25,000 buys the nicely equipped Impreza Premium hatchback with active safety gear that complements its impressive crash-test record.