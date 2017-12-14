The 2018 Subaru Impreza is a compact sedan or hatchback that offers the four-seasons security of all-wheel drive as standard. But you don’t have to be a snowbelter to appreciate the Impreza’s virtues.

These compact cars boast good road manners, a comfortable, roomy interior, good fuel economy, and a superlative safety record. Only an interior that’s just average and the lack of a more powerful engine option hold the 2018 Impreza back. Overall, it earns XX out of 10 points. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The Subaru Impreza is offered in base, Premium, Sport, and Limited trim levels, all marketed by the automaker as 2.0i in reference to their 2.0-liter flat-4 engines. After a comprehensive redesign last year, the Impreza adds headlights that turn on and off with the windshield wipers on Premium and higher trim levels.

The Impreza five-door hatchback is the basis for the brand’s popular, high-riding Crosstrek covered separately.

All versions of the Impreza use a 2.0-liter flat-4 rated at 152 horsepower and 145 pound-feet of torque that’s short on passing power but furnishes acceptable around-town power. A 5-speed manual transmission is standard and a continuously variable transmission (CVT) is optional. All-wheel drive, a Subaru hallmark, is standard across the line with little detriment to fuel economy. Imprezas with the CVT earn a commendable 30 mpg combined or higher, although the manual transmission is considerably thirstier according to the EPA.

All Imprezas have a comfortable interior with good stretch out-space for outboard passengers. Hatchbacks are particularly commodious for cargo and offer a convenient roof rack that begs for a pair of mountain bikes, a kayak, or some snowboards. Even the base trim level is well-finished inside, but no Impreza’s interior design is especially imaginative. All models boast good infotainment and standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Subaru offers a suite of high-tech safety gear like automatic emergency braking, active lane control, and adaptive cruise control as optional equipment on most CVT-equipped Imprezas. Branded as EyeSight, the technology works well and is available at a lower price than in most competitors—although some rivals have started making this gear standard. We hope Subaru will follow soon.