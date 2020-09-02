Think of the 2021 Subaru Forester as the new pair of cross-trainers that feel broken-in from the minute you slip them on your feet. The Forester’s comfortable, spacious, but snug in the curves. You can depend on its grip, and count in it to entertain you. Plus, it fits your ginormous toes without requiring a wide size.

It’s not just blessed with utility; the 2021 Forester oozes useful from every pore. It earns a TCC Rating of 6.8 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The Forester’s drawn for anonymity, but trimmed for adventure. There’s little new in its roofline, grille, and LED headlights and taillights, but Subaru dresses it out with the verve of a sports shoe. We’re particularly fond of the Fila-style color combinations on the Forester Sport, and the browned-butter leather of the Touring edition—just keep in mind, it’s all going to get dirty if used properly.

The Forester’s split personality demands it. In one guise it’s a commuter champ, with a 182-horsepower flat-4 and a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) delivering adequate speed and ultimate traction through standard all-wheel drive. Its well-tuned suspension leans softly into corners without getting flustered. Flip it into X-Mode, find a place to turn off the pavement, and the Forester’s ready to slog through mud and gambol over anything shorter than 8.7 inches.

Bring along four friends, if you like. The Forester has all kinds of head and leg room, and can tote three across in the back seat, even if 6-footers perch in front. Tents, bikes, small herds of small animals—you’ll be amazed at what fits behind the back seat, or behind the front seats when the rears fold down to open up more than 75 cubic feet of space.

Subaru scores top crash-test ratings from the IIHS and the NHTSA, and makes automatic emergency braking standard. It stocks the base $25,845 Forester with cloth upholstery, 17-inch wheels, power features, Bluetooth, and a small-ish 6.5-inch touchscreen for infotainment that includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. Spend into the mid-$30,000s and the Forester adds an 8.0-inch touchscreen for infotainment, leather upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, and a driver-recognition system.