We mean this in the nicest way possible: Take a hike with the 2020 Subaru Forester.

No, really. It’s a good idea.

The 2020 Forester is a compact crossover that’s more than meets the eye: its boxy shape and cross-trainer looks are a boon to outward vision and off-road capability. The Forester has more ground clearance than most of its rivals, and its proven all-wheel-drive system that’s standard on every model can easily get the car lost in the foothills for a day.

This year it adds a more advanced active lane control system that can keep the Fozzie centered in its lane better than last year, and a rear-seat reminder—useful safety stuff if you ask us.

It’s a 6.8 on our overall scale with a big asterisk: It was our Best Car To Buy 2019. We have good feelings for it. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Base Foresters cost $25,505 and top-of-the-line Forester Touring models cost $35,605—a good deal across a range that includes Sport and Limited models. We particularly like the Forester Premium, which costs $28,405 and adds heated seats this year.

Regardless of trim level, the Forester looks rugged and ready for the weekend. The exterior hasn’t changed much this century, but the interior is clean and straightforward.

Under the hoods of all Foresters is a 182-horsepower 2.5-liter flat-4 paired to a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT). All-wheel drive is standard on every model, and most Foresters will get an off-road mode (Subaru dubs it the ‘90s-tastic “X-Mode”) that help it climb just about everything we could throw at it.

Credit the Subaru’s 8.7 inches of ground clearance, or the small frame with just-enough power—the Forester just goes anywhere. The EPA rates it at 29 mpg combined.

Inside, five adults can fit comfortably with room for gear behind them. The cargo area measures more than 30 cubic feet, with a wide hatch opening for easy loading.

The front seats are spacious, with a commanding view ahead, but the rear seat’s a coliseum of space for a compact crossover—nearly 40 inches of leg room back there.

Once aboard, adults can rest comfortably knowing the IIHS and the NHTSA have given the Forester top marks for safety. Automatic emergency braking and other active safety features are standard on all Foresters, and active lane control is improved this year for comfortable longer hauls—not hands-free driving.

Every Forester gets 17-inch wheels, cloth upholstery, and a 6.5-inch touchscreen for infotainment including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, Bluetooth connectivity, and at least one USB port. Top trims can get leather upholstery, an 8.0-inch touchscreen for infotainment, and a driver-recognition system.