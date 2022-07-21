What kind of car is the 2023 Subaru Crosstrek? What does it compare to?

The Crosstrek is a small crossover with five seats that is essentially a raised version of the related Impreza hatchback. It rivals the Honda HR-V, Kia Seltos, and Jeep Renegade.

Is the 2023 Subaru Crosstrek a good car?

With standard all-wheel drive and a strong crash-test record on most models, the Crosstrek prioritizes safety while giving it an off-road edge over other small crossovers. It earns a TCC Rating of 6.0 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2023 Subaru Crosstrek?

The only change to the 2023 Crosstrek is a Special Edition with an exclusive Desert Khaki, or sand, color and dark gray accents on its 17-inch wheels and other exterior elements. It gives the stubby, low-cut look of the Crosstrek a contrast from its larger sibling, the heavily cladded Outback. The SE’s interior flashes red on black upholstery with red cross stitching, but that’s about as fancy as it gets inside the utilitarian Crosstrek.

The base Crosstrek putters around on a 152-hp 2.0-liter flat-4, but we prefer the 182-hp 2.5-liter flat-4 that behaves with more gusto. The Crosstrek prioritizes grip over speed with a standard all-wheel-drive system and an off-road function that limits wheel slip. Skip the 6-speed manual for a seamless CVT with stepped gears that mimic an 8-speed automatic. The Crosstrek handles more like a rally car than a dull crossover, even with its higher ground clearance of 8.7 inches that affords it time off the pavement to adventure on access roads and rutted dirt trails.

The Crosstrek has five seats but sits four comfortably, and the versatile cargo area expands to up to 55 cubic feet. The front seats are covered in cloth and most grades rely on manual adjustments, not power.

For the safety minded, and for those who care about fuel economy, the CVT is the choice. Those models come with active lane control and automatic emergency braking, and earn top marks from the IIHS. Any Crosstrek aces the NHTSA crash testing.

How much does the 2023 Subaru Crosstrek cost?

The base Crosstrek costs $24,870, including a $1,225 destination fee for a manual shifter, 17-inch wheels, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. A CVT available on base and Premium grades adds $1,350 but saves money at the pump; it’s standard elsewhere on the lineup. The new Special Edition based on the Premium costs $27,970 for its unique color scheme and 8.0-inch touchscreen. Still, we’d opt for the $29,220 Crosstrek Sport for the stronger engine and additional off-road modes. Tap out there, though, because prices keep climbing past $40,000 for the plug-in hybrid.

Where is the Subaru Crosstrek made?

Gunma, Japan.