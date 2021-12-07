What kind of car is the 2022 Subaru Crosstrek? What does it compare to?

The Crosstrek compact SUV seats up to five people. Slotted below the bigger Forester, the hatch-on-stilts rivals vehicles like the Kia Seltos and Jeep Renegade.

Is the 2022 Subaru Crosstrek a good car?

Review continues below

It puts standard all-wheel drive to the fore, but power’s not its game. We give it a TCC Rating of 6.0 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2022 Subaru Crosstrek?

It’s mostly unchanged this year, with the same stubby shape it’s worn with mild updates since it was new in 2013. With a few Outback-inspired cues, the Crosstrek looks the part of a rugged all-weather car, one that never met a piece of body cladding it couldn’t put to good use. The interior’s more fancy than the wash-and-wear cockpits of Subaru’s past, with available leather and an 8.0-inch touchscreen on the menu but certainly not required.

The plodding 152-hp flat-4 in base Crosstreks won’t go anywhere quickly; the 182-hp flat-4 in Sport and Limited versions has a little more in the tank, but speed isn’t the point of the Crosstrek, traction is. With a standard all-wheel-drive system and a flexible CVT to deliver power (or a rare 6-speed manual), the Crosstrek maneuvers over all kinds of surfaces with aplomb, picking its way through gravel trails as safely as it handles mid-speed sweepers. Build up a head of steam, and the Crosstrek helps maintain it as best as four wheels can.

Four adults fit easily in the Crosstrek, and the cargo hold’s amply sized. Safety scores have been good, but the newest headlight tests haven’t been performed—and only CVT-equipped Crosstreks get the latest active safety technology such as active lane control and automatic emergency braking. You’ve never had a better excuse to not know how to drive a stick.

How much does the 2022 Subaru Crosstrek cost?

It’s $23,570 for a base Crosstrek with a manual shifter, 17-inch wheels, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Take the $27,920 Crosstrek Sport for more horsepower and an off-road mode and stop there: prices keep rising until you get to the $36,770 plug-in hybrid.

Where is the Subaru Crosstrek made?

Gunma, Japan.