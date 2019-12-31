The 2020 Subaru Crosstrek is a small crossover with big ambitions. It wants to help owners conquer all their outdoorsy pursuits yet still fit in around town and not needlessly suck up gas like its larger counterparts. Noble, right?

Redesigned in 2018, the 2020 Crosstrek gets more standard active safety technology when equipped with a continuously variable transmission (CVT) for $1,350 more than the 6-speed manual. It’s odd the manual is still offered, but it might draw some of the few remaining self-reliant manual purists.

The 2020 Crosstrek rates 5.8 out of 10 for good overall value, excellent safety scores, around-town handling and off-road capability. It is underpowered on highway passing moves, but the stepped gearing feel and available paddle shifters of the CVT helps address that. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The Crosstrek is essentially a Subaru Impreza riding a bit higher. Available in base, Premium, and Limited trims, the all-wheel-drive Crosstrek mates a 152-horsepower 2.0-liter flat-4 to either a 6-speed manual or CVT. Not only does the CVT comes with standard active safety features, it also has an X-Mode button for better traction control from slipping wheels, as well as SI-Drive modes that can tweak the transmission to improve fuel economy or a more responsive throttle.

Inside, form follows function as the Crosstrek seats four comfortably and all their gear with nearly 23 cubic feet of cargo room and available roof storage with the standard roof rails. There’s nothing flashy about the interior, though it comes well-equipped with a 6.5-inch touchscreen and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. The Crosstrek Limited features an 8.0-inch touchscreen and leather seating, with a host of options that take it out of the value classification.

For 2020, the Crosstrek with the CVT comes with automatic emergency braking, active lane control, lane departure warnings, and a rear-seat reminder. The Crosstrek is also top-rated in crash testing.

A Crosstrek plug-in hybrid with 17-mile electric range joined the lineup for 2020, but is limited to the ZEV states. It comes better equipped, is just as capable, and is quicker than the gas Crosstrek, thanks in part to a 118-hp electric motor used with the flat-4 engine. Unlike the previous Crosstrek PHEV, it’s much more than a badge. Read the review here.