Think of the 2019 Subaru Crosstrek as a pair of trail running shoes. This compact crossover SUV ties rugged styling with as much capability as most explorers are likely to need.

Following a redesign last year, the 2019 Crosstrek gets more widely available advanced safety tech such as automatic braking and adaptive cruise control, plus some minor tech upgrades inside.

The 2019 Crosstrek rates 5.7 out of 10 on our scale on account of its good value, refined feel, and great safety scores. Its biggest demerit is its lack of passing power, although good low-speed tuning makes it feel sprightly around town. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

At its core, the Crosstrek is a Subaru Impreza compact car on stilts. Or, since the Crosstrek handily outsells its sibling, maybe it’s time to consider the Impreza a lowered Crosstrek. Available in base, Premium, and Limited trims, the Crosstrek mates a 152-horsepower 2.0-liter flat-4 to either a 6-speed manual or a continuously variable transmission (CVT). All-wheel drive is standard and CVT variants have an X-Mode button that remaps the traction control for improved slippery road capability.

Inside, the Crosstrek has good room for four with materials that feel price-appropriate and a design that’s functional, if not exactly award-ready. Crosstrek base and Premium trims use a 6.5-inch touchscreen for infotainment with standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. The Crosstrek Limited features an 8.0-inch touchscreen that can be upgraded with baked-in navigation and Harman Kardon speakers.

Safety remains a Crosstrek selling point. All CVT versions now offer automatic emergency braking, lane-departure warnings, active-lane control, automatic high-beam headlights, and adaptive cruise control. For 2019, that tech is newly standard on the Crosstrek Limited.

That gear has paid off in strong crash-test results from federal and independent testers, too.

Later in 2019, a Crosstrek Hybrid is set to join the lineup. For now, Subaru has remained tight-lipped on the new model other than to say that it will be a plug-in hybrid with at least some electric-only range for commuting use.