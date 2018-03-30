The 2018 Subaru Crosstrek sticks to a familiar formula: five doors, four cylinders, four driven wheels, and “for” getting anywhere you need be.

It earns a 6 out of 10 on our scale, but not without some math. Above the average score, the Crosstrek earns a point for its transmission and ride. It loses a point for its overwhelmed engine, although we’d concede that no one in its class is particularly overwhelming. We land at a 6 out of 10 for performance. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Under the hoods of all 2018 Subaru Crosstreks will be a 152-horsepower flat-4 that represents a small improvement over the outgoing model that was rated at 148 hp. It’s hardly a speed demon, 0-60 mph takes around 11-12 seconds, and passing on the highway can be a laborious procedure; our informal stopwatches clocked the 60 mph to 80 mph dash in about 15 seconds.

Its “flat” cylinder arrangement is a Subaru hallmark: the engine’s cylinders are arranged in a horizontal layout, which is 90 degrees different from conventional, upright wisdom for most cars. The tradeoff is a lower center of gravity in the Crosstrek, which helps counter the stance of the tall wagon.

The Crosstrek’s flat-4 can be mated to a standard 6-speed manual or optionally available continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) that helps wring out the engine’s potential. The manual is new for the automaker, and will likely find its way into the Impreza, but it’s not the best option here. The 2.0-liter flat-4 runs out of breath quickly in the rev range, so opting to row your own is an exercise in, well, exercise—constant shifting is required to keep the Crosstrek moving quickly.

In reality, the CVT is a better option. It keeps the Crosstrek in its sweet spot with less effort, simulates “gears” when you’re standing on it, and takes far less effort. The CVT has been improved for better off the line performance and better cruising range with an expanded range, which Subaru claims is the widest without a supplemental gearbox.

Regardless of transmission, the Crosstrek comes standard with all-wheel drive, another Subaru hallmark. Although the hardware varies by transmission, the effect is the same: the Crosstrek is sure-footed like a mountain goat. This year, Subaru has added a brake-based torque vectoring system that stabs the brakes on inside wheels to help carve a tighter line through corners.

Beyond the meager horsepower bump and wider gear range, the Crosstrek’s ride takes the largest leap forward for this generation. A slightly revised suspension with added braces up front and softer damping helps the Crosstrek lose some of its more agrarian tendencies; but the result is predictable head toss inside. In all, it’s a worthwhile trade for most people.

Subaru’s attempts to speed up the things you don’t see in an effort to compensate for the slow things you can see has been mostly successful. The steering rack speeds up to a quicker 16:1 ratio, which is incrementally faster than the 13:1 ratio in the last version. A generous dead spot in the center helps in highway stability, but first-time drivers may find themselves dialing in minor corrections around long, sweeping turns for the first week or so.

The Crosstrek’s throttle response may be faster than some drivers are used to; it momentarily fooled us into thinking it was quicker than the spec sheet would indicate.

