What kind of car is the 2022 Subaru BRZ? What does it compare to?

A small two-door sports coupe that’s low on power but high on fun, the Subaru BRZ competes against the Toyota 86, Mazda MX-5 Miata, and Hyundai Veloster N, as well as larger American iron like the Chevrolet Camaro and Ford Mustang.

Is the 2022 Subaru BRZ a good car?

The BRZ is made for enthusiasts who enjoy driving. It’s fun and engaging every time you get behind the wheel, and limited power makes much of its performance envelope usable on the street. We rate it a 6.0 out of 10 overall. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2022 Subaru BRZ?

Subaru and Toyota update the BRZ and 86 twins for 2022. The new BRZ features a revised design, a tweaked suspension, a stiffer structure, a choice of sticky or slippery tires, a small lineup of Premium and Limited models, and, most importantly, more power from a larger 2.4-liter flat-4.

The 2022 BRZ is almost an inch longer on a wheelbase that grows just 0.2 inch longer. The double-bubble roof sits a half inch lower, and the rear track increases slightly.

The design is an evolution of the last model but with more character and detail. The low-set grille has much the same shape, but it’s now flanked by taller air intakes. New functional side air vents behind the front wheels channel air from under the hood, and that air runs along more pronounced side sills that flow from the vents. The front and rear fenders continue with wide haunches, and the fastback-style roof resolves into an integrated duckbill spoiler.

Inside, the BRZ features a simple dashboard with an 8.0-inch touchscreen. Sporty touches include the small-diameter steering wheel, aluminum pedals, and well-bolstered sport seats with available synthetic suede inserts.

Sports car fans have asked for a turbocharged engine since the BRZ was released for the 2013 model year. The 2022 model doesn’t deliver on that request, but its flat-4 grows from 2.0 to 2.4 liters, adding 23 hp and 25 lb-ft of torque for totals of 228 hp and 184 lb-ft. Manual and automatic transmissions return, both 6-speeds, and both route the power to the rear wheels.

The BRZ’s chassis has 50% more torsional rigidity thanks to the use of adhesives instead of welds, thicker front frame crossmembers, strengthened damper and steering box mounts, and a stabilizer bar mounted to the body instead of the rear subframe. Subaru also loosens up the rear suspension to help it stick better, and now offers 18-inch Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tires that provide better grip than the base 17-inch Michelin Primacy HP tires.

At less than 2,900 lb and with a very low center of gravity, the BRZ has waterbug moves and manages to be fairly quick in a straight line despite modest power. The quick steering provides great feedback, the ride is firm but comfortable, and drivers have fun every time they get behind the wheel. Fuel economy is just OK, topping out at 21 mpg city, 30 highway 25 combined with the automatic transmission. We’d expect better given the car’s limited power and low weight.

While the BRZ is a four-seater, it’s best for two as the rear seats are fit for neither man nor beast. A small trunk also has limited space, though the rear seats fold down to give it usable cargo room.

How much does the 2022 Subaru BRZ cost?

The $28,955 BRZ Premium comes standard with cloth upholstery, a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster, an 8.0-inch infotainment touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, satellite radio, a Torsen limited-slip rear differential, and 17-inch alloy wheels.

Pricing runs up to $33,255 for the BRZ Limited model with the automatic transmission.

The BRZ is largely devoid of standard safety features in its base Premium model with the manual transmission, but the Limited model adds adaptive headlights, blind-spot monitors, and rear cross traffic alerts, and Limited buyers who choose the automatic also get automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, reverse automatic braking, and lane-departure warnings.

Where is the Subaru BRZ made?

In Japan.