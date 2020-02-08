Sports cars haven’t always been about power and prestige. In another era light weight and balance reigned over horsepower. The 2020 Subaru BRZ throws back to that era, and impresses with its sharp moves and looks, though the diminutive size and lack of power aren’t for everyone. We give it 5.8 out of 10 overall. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The 2020 BRZ brings the more hardcore tS model back from the grave for a limited run of just 300 U.S.-bound examples, all finished in white and with bronze wheels. The wing is slimmed down and shortened dramatically over the 2018 model, but performance upgrades remain the same. The rest of the lineup is now limited (fittingly) to just the Limited model, making touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto standard as well as other desirable features.

A joint effort between Toyota and Subaru, the BRZ (also known as the Toyota 86) is a well-balanced sports car with sharp handling, but its 200-horsepower boxer engine leaves us wanting more. Styling is sharp as ever and features the right coupe proportions but having seen this face around with minimal changes for years now, we’re beginning to tire of it.

Review continues below

The interior is best suited for two though can fit four, and while the trunk can hold four track tires with the rear seat folded down—a neat feature for those who intend to race their BRZ—it’s hardly usable for anything more than a bunch of groceries or a couple small suitcases.

With the top-tier Limited model the only remaining choice besides the 300-unit tS special edition, all BRZs get features like 7.0-inch infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, leather and Alcantara upholstery, but for a higher base price of $29,745 (including $900 destination charge).

Safety scores are incomplete, and while the automatic-equipped model manages 27 mpg combined, you’ll want to choose the less-efficient but way more fun manual transmission for best results.