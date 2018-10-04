Some of the best prizefighters were never heavyweights. See Sugar Ray Robinson for proof.

The 2019 Subaru BRZ is just as sweet*.

The small sport coupe returns this year, minus a big wing but still with the same winning formula that takes on rivals twice its cost.

We give the coupe a 5.5 on our overall scale thanks to its superlative handling and sharp look. Its fuel economy and safety scorecard aren’t as impressive as when it arrived in 2013 and that sinks the BRZ’s score. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The 2019 BRZ, which starts at $26,680, ditches the high-winged tS version for a pared-down lineup look: Premium and Limited. A special-edition BRZ was available, called Series.Gray but only 250 were slated for the States and they’re probably gone by now.

We don’t mind. The best value is the base car, which still offers the same good looks and intoxicating performance that the others charge thousands more for.

The BRZ is still powered by an eager (albeit overtaxed) 2.0-liter flat-4 that makes its power way up high in the rev range. Its best partner in crime is a slick shifting 6-speed manual that wrings out all 205 horsepower and 156 pound-feet of torque. A 6-speed automatic is available on Limited models, but costs $1,100 more.

Power is sent to the rear wheels only—most often in grin-inducing dollops.

The EPA says that the BRZ will return mileage in the mid-20s, if driven according to the federal test cycle. We don’t imagine those cycles include many donuts, however.

There’s more fun in base versions that still get 17-inch wheels, a 6.2-inch touchscreen for infotainment, Bluetooth connectivity, and cloth seats. Throw more money at Subaru and they’ll add a 7.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility and synthetic suede on the seats, but the BRZ’s best feature is the road ahead.

*Even if an automotive Joe Frazier pounds it into the ground like a tent stake.