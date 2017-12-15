The 2018 Subaru BRZ hustles hard.

Whether it’s winding through back roads or open track days, the small two-door sports car taps all its power and tires to bring drivers closer to the automotive nirvana. Few cars do as much with as little—and we’re not even talking about the cramped cabin.

This year, Subaru has added a sharper version—the BRZ tS— that was tuned by its in-house performance division, but not fully adopted into the marque’s STI fold.

We give the BRZ a 6.3 thanks to its performance and style. Fuel efficiency and safety aren’t in its wheelhouse, however—are they ever in sports cars? (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The BRZ benefits from attractive proportions first. It’s job was to keep it simple, which it does very well. Take a look at the long hood, small cabin, and shapely glass and its point is made quickly.

The interior is relatively simple, too. Although a 6.2-inch touchscreen (or 7.0-inch in upper trims) is planted in the dash, it doesn’t disturb the drive.

The 2.0-liter flat-4 is a willing participant for the drive, if not overpowering. Just 205 horses live under the hood, hardly overpowering but not too ambitious either.

A 6-speed manual is our pick, but a 6-speed automatic is available if you must.

Regardless of transmission, the BRZ’s best attribute is what it does at the wheels with the power that’s available. It’s sharp, tight, and composed when wringing out every rev from the compliant engine.

The BRZ prefers an intimate party of two, its back seats are for insurance purposes, really. Fold down the rear seats to add space to the small trunk, we say.

Unlike other Subarus, the BRZ offers neither all-wheel drive nor advanced safety equipment. It’s not notably missing beyond crash-safety scorecards.

The BRZ is well-equipped at the base trim level, and its price doesn’t climb higher from there.

It tops out with the new tS trim level, which adds aerodynamic pieces—not creature comforts—such as a rear wing and underbody aero.