What kind of car is the 2022 Subaru Ascent? What does it compare to?

The 2022 Ascent is Subaru’s largest crossover SUV, with seating for up to eight people and standard all-wheel drive. Rivals include the Kia Telluride, Ford Explorer, and Honda Pilot.

Is the 2022 Subaru Ascent a good car?

Review continues below

Sold in base, Premium, new Onyx, Limited, and Touring trim, the 2022 Ascent earns a TCC Rating of 6.7 out of 10, behind a near-perfect score in safety. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What’s new for the 2022 Subaru Ascent?

A new Onyx trim level takes the Premium trim and applies dark trim, synthetic leather seats, and straps on 20-inch wheels. That’s about it, other than $75 more in destination fees.

The Ascent has the lofty ambition of displacing drivers from Explorers and Pilots. It’s the biggest Subaru, and it looks an awful lot like other Subarus—the Outback in particular. Nothing’s shocking about its tall front end, simply styled headlights and taillights, and fuss-free body. Inside the Ascent’s big vertical vents and smattering of woodgrain trim on top models dress it up, but it’s still the hiking boot in a class of crossovers that dress more like bougie influencers.

Power comes from a 260-hp turbo-4, and the moderate acceleration it issues is sometimes accompanied by graunchy noises. It’s quick enough to be a non-issue, and the Ascent rides very well despite 8.7 inches of rock-straddling ground clearance. Those rival crossovers can barely climb a curb without a scrape; the Ascent has more clamber in its coffers.

With the Ascent, Subaru can say it sells an eight-passenger crossover, but the people should grow smaller as they move further back in its seating rows. Three adults can fit in the middle, but only three small people will tuck in back. Behind the front seats, the Ascent’s as spacious as other three-row crossovers.

How much does the 2022 Subaru Ascent cost?

Base $33,420 Ascent SUVs have automatic emergency braking, cloth upholstery, 18-inch wheels, a 6.5-inch touchscreen, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. We like the $35,920 eight-seat Ascent Premium and its standard blind-spot monitors, power driver seat, and 8.0-inch touchscreen; a seven-seat version costs $37,380.

Where is the 2022 Subaru Ascent made?

In Indiana.