The 2020 Subaru Ascent isn’t showy or ostentatious. It’s a Subaru, after all. Instead, it strikes an admirable balance as a well-designed family hauler with a spacious interior equipped fitted a high level of safety features for a reasonable price. It’s a highly rational choice, and one that lets its rugged personality shine through on occasion.

Overall, we rate the 2020 Ascent at 7.0 out of 10, which takes into account is good crash-test record and versatile design. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Unlike many of its rivals, the 2020 Ascent comes in a simple lineup with few choices other than color. Every version, from the $33,000 base Ascent through Premium and Limited trims up to the $46,000 Ascent Touring, includes a punchy turbo-4 engine, all-wheel drive, and plenty of convenience features. Changes for the Ascent’s second year are limited to a rear-seat reminder, available power-folding exterior mirrors, and a few other minor tweaks.

The 2.4-liter turbocharged flat-4 makes the most of its 260 horsepower and 277 pound-feet of torque to provide good acceleration and impressive passing punch. Ascent Premium and higher trims are rated to tow 5,000 pounds, which isn’t shabby. The continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) does its best to keep the Ascent from guzzling too much regular unleaded. All Ascents are rated between 22 and 23 mpg combined.

The Ascent does its best chunky minivan impression inside with good space for adults in all three rows, though the front seats and the middle bench that can be swapped out for a pair of captain’s chairs aimed at quelling childhood arguments are where you’ll want to be. The third row can squeeze in three kids and is easy enough to access thanks to a simple tug and pull system that moves the second row out of the way. With the third row folded flat, the Subaru Ascent can lug about 47 cubic feet of cargo (a smidge more without the panoramic moonroof fitted to some versions). Flop row two down and that figure swells to an impressive 86 cubes. The more meaningful number for some shoppers might be the 19 cupholders aboard. The only dispute now will be who only gets two beverages, not three.

The base Ascent’s 6.5-inch touchscreen gives way to a bright, quick-responding 8.0-inch display on higher trims, though all versions have Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, plenty of USB ports, and Bluetooth. Navigation is available on higher trims, but Apple and Android do a better job than Subaru’s baked-in system.