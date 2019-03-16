Europe and Austin, Texas, have at least one thing in common: Smart cars on nearly every corner.

That’s because the 2019 Smart Fortwo can park in spaces that normal cars can’t. Perfect for the busy piazza or a hoppin’ taco stand, we suppose.

Not much else about the 2019 Fortwo appeals to us, however. We give it a 5.0 on our overall scale—perfectly average—but weighted heavily toward its all-electric powertrain. It’s clean, but is clearly short at just 54 miles of range. It’s sold in Austin, and everywhere else in the U.S. but we struggle to see its usefulness outside dense cities. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The Fortwo is small and looks the part. Its cute exterior has a secret: the frame is exposed and can be painted in contrasting colors.

Inside, the Fortwo is spartan and only fit for two.

Its 81-horsepower electric motor is powered by a small 17-kwh battery that takes about four hours to fully charge on a Level 2 charger, but only returns about 54 miles. That’s down on every other electric competitor—even some that come close to the Smart’s $25,000 price.

At least the Fortwo is truth in advertising: just two will fit. The trunk holds just 9 cubic feet of cargo, which isn’t much, and the interior doesn’t offer many cubbies either.

Standard cars don’t have much: 15-inch wheels, a 3.5-inch display for infotainment with Bluetooth connectivity, and cloth seats. Ritzier Smarts get leather upholstery, a 7.0-inch touchscreen with Android Auto compatibility, and 16-inch wheels, but hardly feel like a value.