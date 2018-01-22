The 2018 Smart Fortwo is now offered only as an electric car; the version fitted with a gasoline 3-cylinder engine and a manual gearbox or direct-shift automatic transmission is gone. That makes it smoother, quieter, and punchier off the line, though its range is limited at 70 to 80 miles (we’re still awaiting final EPA ratings).

It’s still not particularly fast, but the electric motor’s instant torque makes it a good urban warrior, and it’s now tolerable on highways, though the battery size will limit your highway use. We rate it at 4 points out of 10, subtracting a point for its still-anemic highway performance. We’d also note its limited battery range range at a time when virtually any other electric car is verging on 100 miles or more. That may be appropriate for a largely urban car, but it’s still a drawback against competitors. Our rating of 4 is still a point above last year’s gasoline model, however. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Replacing the gas engine in the rear of the electric Smart is a 60-kilowatt (81-horsepower) electric motor that puts out 118 pound-feet of torque. It drives the rear wheels through a single-speed transmission, and is powered by the 17.6-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack sitting under the passenger compartment.

With its battery weight at the bottom, the tall Fortwo has a suitably low center of gravity, and Smart says it’s only slightly heavier than the gas-powered model. It grips the road well on 15- or 16-inch tires, and the “rather strict” traction control (to quote a Smart engineer) stays continuously engaged to ensure that the car remains “fun to drive, but not beyond.” In other words, the electronic system will tame any oversteer in what is still a car with a very short wheelbase and a rear weight bias. Thankfully, the Smart now feels confident and secure for the few times drivers may use it at highway speeds.

The minuscule turning circle may be the Smart’s best parlor trick. The new generation is 4 inches wider, providing deeper front fender wells for sharper wheel angles—they now pivot to a remarkable 45 degrees—to give a turning circle of just 22.8 feet. It's grin-inducing, and drivers may find themselves doing U-turns for fun, or entire 360-degree circles within the width of an average two-lane road. In urban traffic, the 8.8-foot-long Smart can be deftly maneuvered and slotted into tiny parking spaces like no other vehicle.

