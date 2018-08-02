The 2019 Ram ProMaster pares its available engine lineup down to one this year: a gas-powered V-6 that’s used throughout the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles family.

Less isn’t more here. The Ram ProMaster rates 3.0 on our overall scale because it was never going to do well. It’s not built like passenger cars, our rating scale was. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The good news is that the ProMaster does what the label says: it’s big inside with plenty of room. A new grille this year doesn’t help much.

What’s in back matters most, and the van is available in tall and short roof configurations (or no roof at all in cutaway and chassis versions), with three wheelbase lengths. Upfitters should have a field day with the ProMaster’s blank canvas.

The only engine this year is a 280-horsepower 3.6-liter V-6 mated to a 6-speed automatic that shuttles power through the front wheels. It’s rated to tow up to 6,800 pounds when properly equipped. Last year’s diesel powertrain is gone—its finicky transmission mercifully relieved of duty, too.

One bright spot: The 2019 Ram ProMaster has a nimble turning radius that helps around town.

Predictably for a commercial vehicle, the ProMaster doesn’t offer many options. A tow-prep package or ambulance-prep package are most notable, although fleet telematics should be available later this year.

Ram offers a 3-year/36,000-mile basic warranty and a 5-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty on the ProMaster.