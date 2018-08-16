The 2019 Ram ProMaster City doesn’t have time for our clever analysis—there’s work to do.

Normally, it’s a small cargo van (sometimes a small passenger van) destined for a rough-and-tumble life wherever it goes.

With seats up front and a box in back, it wasn’t built to shine on our scale that prefers passenger cars. Its 3.2 overall rating on our scale reflects that. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

This year, the Ram ProMaster City dresses up its front fascia with mixed results. It presents a more cohesive look on Ram lots, but it’s still plainly a slab-sided van.

Under the plain sheet metal, the Ram ProMaster City is powered by 178-horsepower inline-4 that carries up to 1,885 pounds payload and is rated to tow up to 2,000 pounds when equipped. A 9-speed automatic is the only transmission available, and it’s hesitant at low speeds around town.

The good news is that the Ram ProMaster City is easy to maneuver and steers well.

Two seats come in every van, although passenger versions can add a split-folding rear bench for shuttle detail. Without the rear row, cargo vans offer more than 130 cubic feet of space between the walls and relatively flat panels for interior fixtures. A wide span between the wheel wells means pallets can lay flat.

The small van has few features from the factory. Most versions will head straight for an upfitter’s garage for basics like a new recruit.

A rearview camera, 5.0-inch infotainment display, Bluetooth connectivity, power windows, and air conditioning are standard on all vans.

Fully loaded passenger versions feature upgraded cloth upholstery, heated front seats, and six-speaker audio.

The EPA rates the ProMaster City at 24 mpg combined but no official crash data exists.