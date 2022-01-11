What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Ram 2500? What does it compare to?

The biggest Rams in the automaker’s lineup start in 2500 guise and climb with more capability from there. These trucks are worth shopping against the Ford Super Duty and Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra HD models, though many users may find all the capability they need in a well-equipped Ram 1500.

Is the 2022 Ram 2500 a good truck?

If you truly need this kind of capability, you’ll find plenty to like in the Ram 2500. These trucks earn a TCC Rating of 5.2 out of 10, with the caveat that we don’t have ratings for their fuel economy or their safety since they are not tested by the federal government due to their size. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2022 Ram 2500?

A number of updates for 2022 are highlighted by a switch to parent Stellantis’ newest infotainment system, which offers over-the-air updates plus wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto compatibility. Otherwise, this range sees some additional trim packages and minor optional equipment shuffling.

These big Ram trucks come in several cab and bed configurations, with standard V-8 and optional turbodiesel inline-6 power. Forget the smaller cylinder count, though: the turbodiesel can put out as much as 1,000 lb-ft of torque, enough to lug upward of 37,000 lb when equipped in a specific Ram 3500 combination.

Most drivers don’t need that kind of lugging ability, but a typical Ram 2500 can confidently haul half that with ease—and Ram offers a gooseneck fifth-wheel attachment from the factory.

Comfort is a Ram 2500 asset. These trucks have a good ride compared to other big bruisers thanks to their standard coil-spring suspension. Heavier-duty Ram 3500 trucks switch to leaf springs that ride stiffly unladen but can handle serious hefty loads when needed.

Basic Tradesman trucks are practically wash-out easy inside, though they are stylish and generally well-outfitted. The lineup climbs rapidly from there to downright upscale Laramie Longhorn and Limited grades with soft leather and real wood trim, plus high-zoot audio and other features.

Optional adaptive cruise control is paired with automatic emergency braking, features we wholeheartedly recommend—especially for the kind of long-distance mileage-chewing these trucks are likely to do.

How much does the 2022 Ram 2500 cost?

The Ram 2500 lineup can start below $40,000, but odds are you’ll wind up closer to $50,000 with a few options. A loaded-up Ram 2500 can top $90,000, while the 3500 is even pricier.

Where is the 2022 Ram 2500 made?

In Mexico.