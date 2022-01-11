Likes
- Brutish style
- Classy interior
- Turbodiesel torque
- Decent ride, all things considered
Dislikes
- Hardly maneuverable
- Driver-assistance tech is optional
- Ghastly fuel consumption
- Costs more than acreage, in places
Buying tip
The 2022 Ram 2500 is a luxurious, well-equipped heavy-duty pickup with capability to spare.
What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Ram 2500? What does it compare to?
The biggest Rams in the automaker’s lineup start in 2500 guise and climb with more capability from there. These trucks are worth shopping against the Ford Super Duty and Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra HD models, though many users may find all the capability they need in a well-equipped Ram 1500.
Is the 2022 Ram 2500 a good truck?
If you truly need this kind of capability, you’ll find plenty to like in the Ram 2500. These trucks earn a TCC Rating of 5.2 out of 10, with the caveat that we don’t have ratings for their fuel economy or their safety since they are not tested by the federal government due to their size. (Read more about how we rate cars.)
What's new for the 2022 Ram 2500?
A number of updates for 2022 are highlighted by a switch to parent Stellantis’ newest infotainment system, which offers over-the-air updates plus wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto compatibility. Otherwise, this range sees some additional trim packages and minor optional equipment shuffling.
These big Ram trucks come in several cab and bed configurations, with standard V-8 and optional turbodiesel inline-6 power. Forget the smaller cylinder count, though: the turbodiesel can put out as much as 1,000 lb-ft of torque, enough to lug upward of 37,000 lb when equipped in a specific Ram 3500 combination.
Most drivers don’t need that kind of lugging ability, but a typical Ram 2500 can confidently haul half that with ease—and Ram offers a gooseneck fifth-wheel attachment from the factory.
Comfort is a Ram 2500 asset. These trucks have a good ride compared to other big bruisers thanks to their standard coil-spring suspension. Heavier-duty Ram 3500 trucks switch to leaf springs that ride stiffly unladen but can handle serious hefty loads when needed.
Basic Tradesman trucks are practically wash-out easy inside, though they are stylish and generally well-outfitted. The lineup climbs rapidly from there to downright upscale Laramie Longhorn and Limited grades with soft leather and real wood trim, plus high-zoot audio and other features.
Optional adaptive cruise control is paired with automatic emergency braking, features we wholeheartedly recommend—especially for the kind of long-distance mileage-chewing these trucks are likely to do.
How much does the 2022 Ram 2500 cost?
The Ram 2500 lineup can start below $40,000, but odds are you’ll wind up closer to $50,000 with a few options. A loaded-up Ram 2500 can top $90,000, while the 3500 is even pricier.
Where is the 2022 Ram 2500 made?
In Mexico.
2022 Ram 2500
Styling
The 2022 Ram 2500 is a stylish big truck.
Is the Ram 2500 a good-looking truck?
It’s not at all svelte, but the Ram 2500 makes a good impression outside and a better one inside.
Each trim level has its own distinct appearance, which works well to solidify their ranking in the automaker’s (and possibly your employer’s) hierarchy. Overall, we score this lineup at 7 out of 10, though a kitted-out Laramie Longhorn or Limited could earn an extra interior point.
Outside, these trucks still wear a version of the big-rig look that Ram inaugurated nearly 30 years ago. The latest grilles are almost restrained compared to rivals, though they’re hardly subtle. Unpainted, chrome, and color-matched options are available depending on the trim level.
The dashboard inside features an imaginative design that puts an updated infotainment system up high for easy access. A knurled shift knob takes up a fair amount of dash real estate, though.
Upholstery choices range from vinyl to various cloth and leather choices, with nappa hides reserved for the costliest versions.
2022 Ram 2500
Performance
It may be a chore around town, but the Ram 2500 is an open-road master.
Standard gas and optional diesel engines combine with a comfortable suspension and serious towing ability to make the Ram 2500 an excellent choice among big pickups. We rate this lineup at 6 out of 10, with points for lugging ability and power—and with one point canceled out by the sheer lack of maneuverability that makes these vehicles a genuine chore even in suburban parking lots.
Is the Ram 2500 4WD?
It can be. Four-wheel drive with a low range is optional.
How fast is the Ram 2500?
Fast is relative here. The base 6.4-liter V8’s 410-hp rating is canceled out by considerable heft, though the 8-speed automatic does a good job keeping it in the power band.
The turbodiesel is costly but a great choice for those who really need the ability. This 6.7-liter inline-6 is made by Cummins and it mates to a 6-speed automatic transmission that may be down on gears compared to rivals but still has an uncanny ability to select the right cog at the right time.
Ram offers two versions of this expensive turbodiesel: one rated at 370 hp and 850 lb-ft, and another that ups those figures to 400 and 1,000—yes, really. Fitted out with the right options, the Ram 3500 can lug as much as 35,000 lb, but most trucks come in well below that (though still impressive).
Ride quality is stiff when unladen but pleasant enough with a trailer. Ram 2500 trucks use coil springs at the rear for a more composed ride, while 3500s can handle their big trailers thanks to leaf springs. An optional air suspension smooths things out while doing double duty with a full bed.
The Power Wagon is an oxymoron of an off-roader that can blaze through just about anything with its 33-inch tires and Bilstein shocks, and it comes with a winch that will make you very popular with your friends. Given its massive size, though, it is not well-suited to most trails.
2022 Ram 2500
Comfort & Quality
The 2022 Ram 2500 boasts a spacious, stylish cabin that can be downright luxurious.
Work-oriented versions of the 2022 Ram 2500 are remarkably stylish and spacious, if not exactly decadent inside. Based on great interior space, albeit with a huge step-in, these trucks score 7 out of 10 on our scale.
Most shoppers buy crew cab versions, which have tremendous front and rear space. Those who need limo-like rear-seat room (or, more likely, additional weathertight storage) will find the Mega Cab lives up to its name. Bed lengths mirror rivals: choices range from 6-foot-4 to 8-foot versions, with optional lockable storage bins called Ram Boxes.
Interior trim is nothing special until you reach the Laramie trim level, at which time Ram swaps in soft-touch plastics. Step up to a Longhorn or Limited and you’ll find ultra-plush leather and gorgeous real wood, plus impressive attention to detail.
2022 Ram 2500
Safety
The 2022 Ram 2500 has not been crash-tested yet.
How safe is the Ram 2500?
Neither the feds nor the IIHS have had their way with a Ram 2500 yet, but this truck’s heft suggests it should hold up well—or at least it’ll plow right through a wall.
Standard fare includes plenty of airbags, but Ram charges extra for automatic emergency braking, active lane control, and adaptive cruise control—all features worth the money.
2022 Ram 2500
Features
From work truck to boss truck, the 2022 Ram 2500 lineup offers a version for everyone.
Which Ram 2500 should I buy?
That may depend on where you stand in the company’s hierarchy. Base Ram Tradesman trucks are hardly spartan, and the lineup only gets fancier from there as you work through Big Horn/Lone Star, Laramie, Power Wagon, Laramie Longhorn, and finally Limited trim levels.
A new infotainment system this year solidifies our 6 out of 10 rating for features, but more options would result in a higher rating.
This lineup theoretically starts about $39,000, but you’ll be hard-pressed to find many trucks for under $40,000 on a dealer’s lot. Adding four-wheel drive and a few other bits pushes a typical truck into the $50,000s.
The Big Horn (known as the Lone Star in Texas and surrounding areas) blends more comfort features—think power windows and locks, cloth seats, and the option for a bigger 8.4-inch touchscreen for infotainment—with a price tag that can still be somewhat reasonable.
Then again, we can’t blame anyone for opting for a Cowboy Cadillac. The Laramie Longhorn and Limited are equipped about the same, with neither lacking for luxuries and both wearing interiors draped in soft leathers and real woods better than in many actual Cadillacs.
How much is a fully loaded Ram 2500?
Are you sitting down? Click every box on a Limited—Mega Cab, Cummins turbodiesel, rear air suspension, gooseneck, and a slew of safety, off-road, and utility packages, and Ram will ask for a $90,000 check.
2022 Ram 2500
Fuel Economy
These big Rams are too large to qualify for federal fuel economy reporting.
Is the Ram 2500 good on gas?
Like its rivals, the 2022 Ram 2500’s heft means it is not rated by the EPA for its fuel economy. That’s a shame since these trucks are regularly called to action as commuter vehicles and family haulers.
At best, you might eke out 20 mpg on the highway without a trailer, but in-town use and real hauling dips fuel economy into the mid-teens.