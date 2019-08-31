The 2020 Ram 2500 and 3500 Heavy Duty are more luxurious, bigger, and more capable than ever, setting a new bar for the HD pickup truck class. The family of trucks gets an overall rating of 6.5 out of 10 for its combination of massive capacities, premium features, and serene comfort, even though safety and fuel economy aren’t measured in any official way. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Available in six trims, three body styles, two chassis configurations, single or dual rear axles, two bed lengths, three engines, and two drivetrains, there may be a Ram Heavy Duty for all buyers, ranging from durably trimmed work trucks to luxuriously equipped barges.

For 2020, the Ram HD gains a Night Edition that includes blacked-out styling elements such as 20-inch wheels. Active lane control is now available on all trim levels as well as blind-spot monitors, and a new tire pressure monitoring system for trailers is included. There are also two new paint colors, and a 50-gallon fuel tank is now standard on crew-cab models with the longer 8-foot bed.

Echoing the smaller Ram 1500, the Heavy Duty dons a 39-inch-wide grille that is massive any way you look at it. Base Tradesman models make heavy use of plastic and steel, while top-grade Limited trucks get a heavy chrome treatment. The overall look is less overwhelming than in years past but is impossible to miss on the road.

Thankfully, the interior is borrowed right from the 1500, making it instantly our favorite of the bunch. Fine materials like semi-aniline leather, real wood, and metal trim are available, as is an impressive 12.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Utilizing a Hemi V-8 as standard, the Ram HD is plenty powerful with 410 horsepower and a smooth 8-speed transmission. For those looking for more torque, a pair of Cummins turbodiesel inline-6 engines are available, one with 850 pound-feet of torque and another with a massive 1,000 lb-ft. That’s right, one thousand.

No safety or fuel economy data is available as the federal government doesn’t consider heavy-duty pickups to be in the same bracket as cars and light-duty trucks. If you’re considering the Ram HD, take a minute to step back and ponder the myriad of trims and options. You may find the 1500’s nearly 13,000-pound maximum towing capacity to be more than enough.