Ram quenches full-size pickup shoppers’ thirsts for “bigger and beefier” with a firehose.

The 2021 Ram 1500 is available in seven trims, two available powertrains, two cab configurations, four engine choices, and two bed lengths; the partridge in a pear tree is a dealer accessory. It starts north of $33,000 and reaches six figures for a 702-horsepower 2021 Ram TRX with every option ticked. It’s a mental threshold we never thought we’d cross—in more ways than one. It’s a 6.3 on our scale, which is high for a pickup—and that’s not even the top version. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Since you asked, the Ram is still available in Tradesman, Big Horn, Rebel, Laramie, Laramie Longhorn, and Limited trims that won’t raise as many eyebrows. The new Ram TRX tops the field in price and power, more on that later. Also new this year is an available head-up display, rearview camera mirror, trailer reverse control knob, and more standard safety features.

Extended- or crew-cab trucks are available; a regular cab is sold as a Ram Classic and is based on a much older truck.

Under the hood is a 3.6-liter V-6, 5.7-liter V-8, 3.0-liter turbodiesel V-6, or a 6.2-liter supercharged V-8. Rear-wheel drive is available, although many trucks will be equipped with four-wheel drive. The Ram rides comfortably on standard coil springs, although a stiffer air suspension is available.

Crew cabs are more common and offer palatial rear-passenger accommodations. Extended cab models are available, though less popular for the reason above. Crew cab pickups offer a 5-foot-7 or 6-foot-4 bed.

The Ram 1500 has mostly good crash-test scores, but Ram walls off active safety features such as automatic emergency braking to Laramie and higher trim levels.

For that reason, we swallow the massive $49,000 Ram 1500 Laramie-size pill as our recommended trim. It’s a spit-take price, but it’s also a very well-equipped truck with leather upholstery, an 8.4-inch touchscreen with smartphone software, heated and cooled seats, and more hidden compartments than a bank vault.

The new Ram TRX will steal hearts and open wallets, and it pairs a Hellcat engine with a Ram truck for the first time. It gets all of the goodies: big engine, big tires, wide stance, 12.0-inch touchscreen, and massive exhausts. It’s the first bona fide competitor to the Ford F-150 Raptor and a blur everywhere it goes.