The 2020 Ram 1500 is the luxury car of pickup trucks—and one of the strongest in work-day chores, too. With a wide selection of engine options including mild hybrids and a new turbodiesel, the Ram 1500 can be configured to fit nearly any truck task, while it outpoints rivals for its handsome cabin. We give it 6.2 out of 10 overall, based on V-8-powered mid-line trucks with four-wheel drive, the most common variants. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

For 2020, the Ram 1500 gets the option for a turbodiesel engine, which makes an impressive 480 pound feet of torque and has a towing capacity of 12,560 pounds. A new Night Edition for the Big Horn and Laramie trims includes blacked-out looks with big wheels (22-inch for the Laramie, 20-inch for the Big Horn). There are also some additions to the Rebel model, and a new “Built to Serve” edition of the Big Horn with all-American styling elements.

Redesigned for last year, the Ram 1500 has toned down the massive big-rig style of past trucks, opting instead for a smoother, more aerodynamic front end. The cabin has graduated to a new tax bracket, and features some of the finest materials in any American vehicle we’ve driven, pickup truck or otherwise. A massive, Tesla-esque 12.0-inch screen is available and can be used with work gloves to set everything from climate settings to Spotify playlists via the standard Apple CarPlay or Android Auto interface.

The Ram 1500 can be had with four different engines, each available in two- or four-wheel-drive. A 3.6-liter V-6 comes standard with a mild hybrid system and 305 horsepower, while the 5.7-liter V-8 can be had with or without the same hybrid system, making 395 hp regardless of which one you choose. For 2020, a 3.0-liter turbodiesel V-6 is available and makes a healthy 480 lb-ft of torque. An 8-speed automatic transmission is standard across the range.

Available in extended- and crew-cab configurations with two different bed lengths, the Ram is as capable as you need it to be. A maximum tow rating of 12,750 pounds gives it the ability to haul nearly anything the average driver could need to tow around, and with height-adjustable air suspension available on every model, it’s plenty comfortable when tasked with daily duty.

Features range from cloth upholstery to fine leather and that massive tablet screen, as well as heated and ventilated seats, in-vehicle wi-fi, and more.

Crew-cab models get a five-star overall safety rating from the NHTSA, and active features like automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, and active lane control can be had on most trim levels for an extra cost.

Combined fuel economy ranges from 17 mpg to 23 mpg overall, and while the turbodiesel hasn’t been rated by the EPA just yet, we expect it to perform even better.