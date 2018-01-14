The 2019 Ram 1500 isn't just a redesigned full-size pickup, it's also a rethink for the truckmaker.

The new pickup truck from Ram represents a nearly complete overhaul from top to bottom, complete with more interior space, tech, and a mild-hybrid system that leads the charge for the Detroit Three.

The 2019 Ram 1500 was unveiled at the 2018 North American International Auto Show in Detroit and will go on sale before the end of March.

Ram offers the full-size pickup in Tradesman, Big Horn, Laramie, Rebel, Limited, and Longhorn trim levels with myriad configurations available for each. Pricing for the truck hasn't yet been announced.

Departing from the big-rig look that propelled it forward in the 1990s, the new Ram truck is cleaner and sharper, with less aggressive wheel arches and a taller bed for better aerodynamic efficiency. The crosshair grille is gone too, replaced with a sleeker "Ram" logo centered in its face taken from the outgoing Rebel and Limited trims of last year's pickup.

The overall look outside is less aggressive—perhaps less distinctive—but also more palatable for droves of buyers flocking to pickups as daily drivers.

Inside, that mission is even clearer with an updated interior focused on interior storage and tech. Ram has somewhat customized the interior of each 1500 trim level with a different look and feel throughout the cabin for each of the grades. Toward the top end, the Limited trim level piles on tech features and smart storage bins, complemented by soft leather hides and an available 12-inch touchscreen that dominates attention.

The Rebel sports contrasting colors that are decidedly macho; Longhorns go west with real wood trim and stamped leather throughout.

Ram offers its familiar 3.6-liter V-6 or 5.7-liter Hemi V-8 engines for 2019, both paired to a 48-volt mild-hybrid system called eTorque. The battery pack and electronic motors are standard on all V-6 models, but can be removed from V-8 versions.

The V-6 delivers 305 horsepower and 269 pound-feet of torque—same as last year's version—that includes up to 90 lb-ft delivered from the eTorque system. The V-6 is equipped with a stop-start system borrowed from the Jeep Wrangler that can restart the motor in a fraction of a second to reduce fuel consumption at stoplights.

The V-8 returns 395 hp and 410 lb-ft—again, same as last year—with up to 130 lb-ft delivered from the eTorque system. The V-8 also sports cylinder deactivation technology to shutdown half of its cylinders while cruising to help conserve fuel. Ram engineers have fitted a clever vibration cancellation system to the frame to reduce juddering while the cylinders shut down or reactivate.

Regardless of engine, the Ram 1500 is equipped with an 8-speed automatic transmission that shuffles power through the rear, or all four wheels. Ram's four-corner air suspension returns for the 2019 Ram 1500 that can raise or lower the truck 2 inches in either direction for better ground clearance, access, or aerodynamic efficiency.

The Ram 1500 will be offered in regular, extended, or crew cab configurations with a 6.5-foot or 8-foot bed. The interior is more spacious than ever, with up to 45.1 inches of rear seat leg room for rear passengers, heated and cooled front and rear seats, and reclining rear seat backs. The center console is deep and wide and helps the Ram 1500 offer up to 38 gallons of interior storage and cubby space.

Ram offers the 1500 in a wide swath of trim levels with increasing luxury, from the Tradesman's cloth and vinyl seats up to the Limited Natura leather hides.

Although rarely tested, the 2019 Ram 1500 should be safer than the outgoing model with a reinforced frame including front small overlap crash structures and wheel blockers. The Ram 1500 also offers active safety features such as forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, active lane control, blind-spot monitors, adaptive cruise control, and a surround-view camera system. Every Ram is equipped with a rearview camera.

Although the 2019 Ram 1500 can be decked out with with a 12-inch touchscreen, leather, 22-inch wheels, cooled rear seats, and satellite radio that can stream and rewind music, trucks outfitted for work detail feature a 5.0-inch display, cloth seats, and steel wheels.