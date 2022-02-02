What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Porsche Taycan? What does it compare to?

Porsche’s first electric car brims with personality, from its sleek shape to its sub-three-second acceleration. Rivals include the Tesla Model S and Lucid Air.

Is the 2022 Porsche Taycan a good car?

Review continues below

It’s a spectacular first effort, with important cues for the future of all Porsches. We give it a TCC Rating of 8.8 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2022 Porsche Taycan?

The GTS edition joins the lineup, and all Taycans get Android Auto and upgraded infotainment with better voice recognition and Spotify.

About the size of a Panamera—or a Mercedes E-Class or BMW 5-Series—the Taycan bristles with Porsche’s usual design cues and some adventurous new looks, like the fang-like LED headlights that give its front end a distinctive look. The cabin’s lit by wide digital displays, and the usual somber to sinfully rich trim that can be customized to a driver’s taste.

The Taycan family has an entry-level model with rear-wheel drive and a 79.2-kwh battery pack, a combo that’s good for a 0-60 mph time of 5.1 seconds. It only gets faster as the battery grows to 93.4 kwh and as it gains another motor in front. At the top end, the 750-hp Taycan Turbo S can catapult to 60 mph in 2.6 seconds for brutal acceleration accomplished in near-silence. Porsche sets the high-water mark in electric-car handling in the Taycan, even without the adaptive dampers and air springs of the most expensive versions; it’s wonderfully coordinated, and can carve deep pavement corners as well as it can drift nearly endlessly on ice and snow.

Front passengers won’t notice from their supportive power-adjustable and heated bucket seats, but the Taycan has plus-two accommodations in back. The low roofline and slim leg room don’t exactly welcome those passengers, and with about 12 cubic feet for luggage, it’s not a cargo-hauler, either.

There’s no crash-test data yet, but the Taycan has automatic emergency braking. The driver-assist features found on other cars are options here, including adaptive cruise control. The Taycan’s highest EPA-rated range is 227 miles, less than half that of its Lucid and Tesla rivals.

How much does the 2022 Porsche Taycan cost?

It’s $84,050 for a Taycan with a 10.9-inch touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 19-inch wheels, leather upholstery, and a 9.6-kw onboard AC charger. The $105,150 Taycan 4S has a bigger battery; we’d take it with the 19.2-kw AC and 150-kw/400V DC chargers, and a mobile charge connector, just to make sure you can make the most out of all the options you might encounter. A loaded Taycan Turbo S easily flies by $200,000.

Where is the 2022 Porsche Taycan made?

In Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen, Germany.