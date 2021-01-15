What kind of vehicle is the 2021 Porsche Taycan? What does it compare to?

The Porsche Taycan is the performance-car brand’s first four-door sedan and first fully electric car. It’s one of the top-performing regular-production fully electric cars in the world, with a 0-60 mph time of less than three seconds.

Is the 2021 Porsche Taycan a good car?

Review continues below

Yes, and it speaks well to the future of the Porsche brand. The 2021 Porsche Taycan pairs pure performance and a beautiful design statement, and it’s one of the quickest cars we’ve ever driven. With a strong set of tech features, it earns a strong 8.8 out of 10 on our overall scale. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2021 Porsche Taycan?

The 2021 Porsche Taycan adds a system called Function on Demand—referring to the car’s capability to offer extra-cost feature upgrades over the air. Also for ‘21, a new function adapts the Taycan’s adaptive cruise control speed to conditions ahead, considering speed limits and conditions that might warrant a yield or stop; the navigation system helps maximize range when a destination is set; and a SmartLift function remembers where you needed more ground clearance from the adaptive air suspension. The Taycan also now has Plug & Charge capability, which allows the owner to have a seamless billing experience across charging hardware and charging networks—once it’s all in place—by merely plugging in.

The Taycan will also later in the 2021 model year arrive with the smaller 79.2-kilowatt-hour Performance Battery as standard.

How much does the 2021 Porsche Taycan cost?

The 2021 Porsche Taycan 4S starts at $105,150, while the Taycan Turbo starts at $152,250 and the Taycan Turbo S starts at $186,350—each including a $1,350 destination fee. Porsche has announced that the base Performance Battery will join the lineup for 2021 but it hasn’t priced that more affordable model yet.

Until then, regardless of which version you choose, the Taycan uses two electric motors and a 93.4-kwh lithium-ion battery for propulsion in a breathtaking way. The 4S makes 482 horsepower from its front and rear motors. The Turbo and Turbo S make 616 hp in nearly every circumstance, but the Turbo S can deliver 750 hp and more than 774 pound-feet of torque to propel it to 60 mph in 2.6 seconds (or less). The Turbo can make that same dash in 3.0 seconds.

Porsche's Taycan uses a two-speed transmission at the rear to toggle between brutal launch forces and brutal efficiency.

The Taycan is the size of a BMW 5-Series or Mercedes-Benz E-Class, and it tips the scales at more than 5,100 pounds. The Taycan doesn’t hide its weight; rather it flaunts physics at every opportunity, with wondrous coordination of the air suspension, motor control, and chassis systems.

Four average-build adults will fit inside, though rear seats are dependent on how tall those in front are, and entry and exit to the rear seats may involve some contortion. Trunk space is average to unimpressive, at 12 cubic feet, although the front trunk leaves enough space for a backpack or a couple of handbags.

From inside, once you’re over the shock and awe of the performance on tap, the Taycan feels like a true luxury car, and it shamelessly ramps up the screen space and the cabin trims to suit. Up to five screens are available in the Taycan, with three included for the driver, a fourth for back-seat climate control, and a fifth for the passenger, your potential DJ.

All Taycans rate for about 200 miles of electric range, although from what we’ve seen that number is quite significantly underrated in the 4S.

All of the Taycan lineup is equipped with an adaptive air suspension, LED lighting, dual-zone climate control, active safety features, a digital instrument cluster, central touchscreen for infotainment that’s 10.9 inches, an 8.4-inch touchscreen for climate functions, and an 11-kw home charger.

Where is the 2021 Porsche Taycan made?

In Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen, Germany.