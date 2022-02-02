Likes
- Unique style
- Massive power
- Near-perfect ride/handling balance
- Good hatchback cargo space
- Massive lineup
Dislikes
- Not all that spacious inside
- Some stingy options
- Perhaps too many choices
- Wildly expensive
Buying tip
features & specs
The 2022 Porsche Panamera weds stellar performance with executive realness; it’s one of the best cars to buy, period.
What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Porsche Panamera? What does it compare to?
The Panamera hatchback—yes, it’s not a sedan—is unlike any other vehicle of its kind, thanks to scalding performance and all-around four- or five-seat utility. Its competitors include the Lucid Air, Tesla Model S, and BMW 8-Series Gran Coupe.
Is the 2022 Porsche Panamera a good car?
Its stunning performance and tasteful good looks earn a TCC Rating of 7.4 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)
What's new for the 2022 Porsche Panamera?
The Panamera’s infotainment now has Spotify, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and better voice recognition.
The Panamera’s in its second generation, and in this edition it’s shed the awkward roofline of the ungainly debut car. It’s sinewy and purposeful, whether it’s a quasi-wagon Sport Turismo or a hatchback. The interior trades on the 911’s spare layout, dressed to the nines with touchscreens and digital displays, all livened up with the raft of leather and stitching available on any Porsche.
The lineup of Panameras can confuse any driver, with 24 distinct models and a range of outputs that rise from 325 hp to 690 hp. The slowest Panamera still can reach 60 mph in 5.2 seconds; the quickest, in as little as 2.9 seconds. The numbers matter, but what’s more important is the relentlessly capable grip the Panamera delivers in rear- or all-wheel-drive form. It’s blessed with telegraphic steering and the mechanical talents of available adaptive dampers, an air suspension, and rear-wheel steering, to turn its Cayenne-grade length and curb weight into something far closer to the 911 in steering feel and ride control.
The Panamera’s sinewy shape translates into good interior space. In four- or five-seat configurations, the front passengers have all-day comfortable heated buckets, with up to 18-way adjustments, cooling, and memory. Even the rear seats can be heated and power-adjusted with the right option boxes ticked.
No crash-test data has been collected, but the Panamera has standard automatic emergency braking, and lots of active-safety features can be fitted—adaptive cruise control and automatic park assist among them.
How much does the 2022 Porsche Panamera cost?
It’s $89,750 for a base Panamera with LED headlights, 19-inch wheels, leather upholstery, and a 12.3-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. On the far end of the Panamera universe, it’s $201,550 for a Turbo S E-Hybrid Executive before the extra-cost trim and paint choices.
Where is the 2022 Porsche Panamera made?
In Germany.
2022 Porsche Panamera
Styling
It’s striking and subdued.
Is the Porsche Panamera a good-looking car?
We give it a 9 out of 10, with two extra points for its striking body and two for its sublime interior.
Porsche sells the Panamera in sedan form, then stretches it into a long-wheelbase Executive model, and adds a stubby hatchback in Sport Turismo form. In all, the low roofline and the swole fenders give the latest Panamera the grace that was almost completely absent from the first-generation car. It’s refined while still attentive to typical Porsche details: the slatted front air intakes, the shape of its headlights, the deep strakes carved into its body sides. It’s a hatchback, but it’s hard to tell it’s not a sedan until you see the cutlines around its tailgate—except in the Sport Turismo, which polarizes us. Some think it’s the best Panamera body, and it’s OK if they’re wrong.
The Panamera once had a button-infested dash, with more than a hundred switches and knobs to control its ancillary functions. It’s the opposite now, with wide touchscreens that rule its infotainment and climate controls, paired with digital gauges. As streamlined as a current 911, the cabin can be brightened with the myriad leather and metallic finishes Porsche will build into any car. Those choices can dress it up in vivid color, but they don’t change its essential logic or ease of use.
2022 Porsche Panamera
Performance
The Panamera churns out heroic performance in any version.
The Panamera’s a breathtaking performer, with massive speed and grip countered by its admirable poise. Overall, we score the Panamera at 9 out of 10 thanks to the breadth of performance offered by this astoundingly complex lineup.
Is the Porsche Panamera 4WD?
Most versions are all-wheel drive, but the base models can be configured with rear-wheel drive.
How fast is the Porsche Panamera?
Every Panamera is a quick Panamera. The base 3.0-liter V-6 develops 325 hp and twists out 331 lb-ft of torque as low as 1,800 rpm, but it’s still strapped with at least 4,500 lb of car. Porsche quotes 5.2 seconds to 60 mph for one version of the base car, and a 160-mph top speed for the Panamera 4 Sport Turismo. Those are the slowest cars in the lineup.
Skip them if you can, and sidle up to the 443-hp twin-turbo V-6 in the Panamera 4S, for significantly improved acceleration—or swap out for the 4 E-Hybrid and its similar speed, coupled to the sort of green appeal of 19 miles of electric driving range.
Our eyes light up at the Panamera GTS, with its 473-hp twin-turbo V-8. With a 181-mph top speed, it can rocket to 60 mph in 3.9 seconds. It’s bested by the Panamera Turbo S, which spins the same engine to 620 hp and pours on power in an uninterrupted torrent; with the optional Sport Chrono package it can launch to 60 mph in 2.9 seconds. Only a handful of cars on Earth can do so.
Every Panamera streams its power through an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission that can fire off ridiculously quick shifts, whether it’s left to its own devices or to the paddle shifters the driver can control.
Unflappable grip and poise rule every Panamera. The buttoned-down chassis has adaptive dampers on every version, and rides on 19-inch wheels at a minimum. Base cars have an easy but firm and insistent ride and steering quality to them, and that gets noticeably stiffer with larger wheels. Offsetting some of that, Porsche’s optional air suspension and adaptive dampers offer more relaxed comfort-mode driving, or they can lower the car for even tighter ride-motion control and better aero smoothness.
Steering remains hefty no matter which version or mode you select, so we’d spend up for Porsche’s rear-wheel steering system, which helps it feel more maneuverable at low speeds and better planted at high speeds.
2022 Porsche Panamera
Comfort & Quality
The Panamera has unexpected space to go with its expected comfort.
The Panamera can be practical, luxurious, and comfortable, all at once. We give it an 8 here, thanks to excellent interior quality, cargo space, and front-seat comfort.
If you need a 911 sedan, this is as close as you’ll ever get. The Panamera stretches from standard to long-wheelbase Executive to hatchback Sport Turismo models, each one as well-trimmed as the other. In its standard form it’s 198.8 inches long, with a 116.1-inch wheelbase; it’s longer than a Cayenne SUV, though lower and lighter.
The front seats in the base Panamera go through changes as the sticker price rises: they start with 8-way power adjustments, heating, but can gain 18-way adjustments, sport-seat bolstering, cooling, and full leather. In standard spec they’re soothing for long drives and snug enough to contain the Panamera’s wild streak.
In the second row, the standard Panamera can suit 6-foot-tall passengers riding behind those of similar size, but it’s a swing to get into the low-roofed car’s rear seats. The Executive pulls out six more inches of rear-seat leg room, but doesn’t do anything about the low roofline, of course. Base Panameras come with two rear passenger seats split by a console, while Sport Turismos have a middle seat; spend more and the arrangement can be reconfigured with power heated rear seats.
Sport Turismos boast 18.3 cubic feet of cargo space behind the fold-down rear-seat backrest; it’s a small gain over the standard car’s 17.6 cubic feet, but the space is more regular and taller. Those numbers rise to 49.0 and 47.3 cubic feet behind the front seats, respectively; they’re 17.6 and 52.6 cubic feet with the Executive model.
The Panamera’s touchscreens have replaced what used to be myriad buttons and switches—it’s a more serene and quiet place as a result, but Bordeaux-red leather and contrast stitching change all that.
2022 Porsche Panamera
Safety
The Panamera hasn’t been tested.
How safe is the Porsche Panamera?
It's unknown since neither the IIHS nor the NHTSA has performed any crash tests. We abstain from a score here, but point out that all Panameras come with automatic emergency braking, and options for adaptive cruise control, active lane control, night vision, and navigation supplemented with satellite map data can be fitted.
2022 Porsche Panamera
Features
The Panamera family tree is more like a forest.
With points for standard equipment, options, and excellent infotainment, the Panamera earns an 8 here. It would earn another if its 4-year/50,000-mile warranty included free scheduled service.
This year the Panamera’s 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system gets Spotify, wireless Android Auto, and better voice recognition. The lineup also adds a Platinum edition with standard air suspension, matrix LED headlights, a panoramic roof, and 21-inch wheels.
The base $89,750 Panamera comes with 19-inch wheels, LED headlights, heated power-adjustable front seats, two-passenger rear seating, leather upholstery, 10-speaker audio, and wireless smartphone charging.
The dizzying array of options that the Panamera offers in base spec include an adaptive suspension, Bose audio, 14- and 18-way power front seats, active lane-change assist, soft-close doors, heated rear seats, cooled front seats, and ambient lighting.
Which Porsche Panamera should I buy?
We recommend the Panamera GTS, which has its own lineup up options, from wheels to leathers to colors. Its standard gear includes 20-inch wheels, a panoramic roof, and 18-way power front seats, all starting from $132,050. Save another ten grand to make it exactly what you want—maybe a leather-wrapped dash with contrast-color stitching, or a Sport Chrono package, with a distinct sport mode that cuts 0-60 mph times by a couple tenths, or 21-speaker Burmester audio.
How much is a fully loaded Porsche Panamera?
The Turbo S E-Hybrid Executive runs $201,550, and that’s before you select another $50,000 or so in custom paint and trim.
At present, the lineup on Porsche’s U.S. configurator includes 24 distinct models. You might want to get a cup of coffee before you sit down to select your Panamera.
2022 Porsche Panamera
Fuel Economy
Panamera hybrids fare better, but gas-only sedans dip below 20 mpg.
Is the Porsche Panamera good on gas?
Most Panameras come with gas-only powertrains, and those range from 20 mpg combined to 17 mpg combined. At best, the base Panamera’s EPA ratings of 18 mpg city, 24 highway, 20 combined earn a score of 3 here. The powerful GTS drops to 15/20/17 mpg.
If you’re looking for better efficiency, the E-Hybrid Panamera offers a plug-in drivetrain with up to 19 miles of electric range, and overall ratings of 52 MPGe and 22 mpg combined.