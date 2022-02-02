What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Porsche Panamera? What does it compare to?

The Panamera hatchback—yes, it’s not a sedan—is unlike any other vehicle of its kind, thanks to scalding performance and all-around four- or five-seat utility. Its competitors include the Lucid Air, Tesla Model S, and BMW 8-Series Gran Coupe.

Is the 2022 Porsche Panamera a good car?

Its stunning performance and tasteful good looks earn a TCC Rating of 7.4 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2022 Porsche Panamera?

The Panamera’s infotainment now has Spotify, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and better voice recognition.

The Panamera’s in its second generation, and in this edition it’s shed the awkward roofline of the ungainly debut car. It’s sinewy and purposeful, whether it’s a quasi-wagon Sport Turismo or a hatchback. The interior trades on the 911’s spare layout, dressed to the nines with touchscreens and digital displays, all livened up with the raft of leather and stitching available on any Porsche.

The lineup of Panameras can confuse any driver, with 24 distinct models and a range of outputs that rise from 325 hp to 690 hp. The slowest Panamera still can reach 60 mph in 5.2 seconds; the quickest, in as little as 2.9 seconds. The numbers matter, but what’s more important is the relentlessly capable grip the Panamera delivers in rear- or all-wheel-drive form. It’s blessed with telegraphic steering and the mechanical talents of available adaptive dampers, an air suspension, and rear-wheel steering, to turn its Cayenne-grade length and curb weight into something far closer to the 911 in steering feel and ride control.

The Panamera’s sinewy shape translates into good interior space. In four- or five-seat configurations, the front passengers have all-day comfortable heated buckets, with up to 18-way adjustments, cooling, and memory. Even the rear seats can be heated and power-adjusted with the right option boxes ticked.

No crash-test data has been collected, but the Panamera has standard automatic emergency braking, and lots of active-safety features can be fitted—adaptive cruise control and automatic park assist among them.

How much does the 2022 Porsche Panamera cost?

It’s $89,750 for a base Panamera with LED headlights, 19-inch wheels, leather upholstery, and a 12.3-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. On the far end of the Panamera universe, it’s $201,550 for a Turbo S E-Hybrid Executive before the extra-cost trim and paint choices.

Where is the 2022 Porsche Panamera made?

In Germany.