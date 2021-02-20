What kind of vehicle is the 2021 Porsche Panamera? What does it compare to?

The 2021 Porsche Panamera is a full-size hatchback that is mostly unlike any other performance-oriented passenger-hauler. Shop it against the BMW 8-Series and Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class as well as the Tesla Model S.

Is the 2021 Porsche Panamera a good car?

The 2021 Panamera is a fabulous car that blends a sporty personality with a luxurious, upmarket feel. It scores 7.4 out of 10 on the TCC scale. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2021 Porsche Panamera?

This year, the appealing hybrid versions of the Panamera have more battery capacity, and there’s a more powerful V-8 for the top-line Turbo S.

The Panamera comes in standard and quasi-wagon Sport Turismo bodystyles, both of which have sinewy styling and reasonable interior space. The Panamera isn’t beautiful in a conventional sense, but it is striking, especially in some of the decadent hues Porsche offers.

The lineup is dizzying in its complexity, with anywhere from 325 to 690 hp spread across 15 different models. Don’t get too wrapped up in the numbers game, though. First consider your bodystyle of choice: standard, long-wheelbase executive, or daring Sport Turismo. We like the latter for its added dose of practicality.

No matter the Panamera, all boast a supple ride, excellent handling, and thrilling acceleration. Hybrid versions can cut tailpipe emissions from a typical commute, too. The 8-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox doles out rapid shifts, though it can be a bit busy at low speeds. All-wheel drive is optional on the base car, standard otherwise.

Inside, Panameras have a busy but well-wrought interior with gorgeous materials and advanced infotainment with screens on the dash and framed by the grippy steering wheel. Apple CarPlay (but not Android Auto) is standard fare, while the options list never seems to end. Block off at least an afternoon to place your order when you’ve finally narrowed down the Panamera that suits your needs.

Among those myriad options, make sure to select adaptive cruise control since it comes with the automatic emergency braking system that really ought to be standard on a car with this price tag in 2021.

How much does the 2021 Porsche Panamera cost?

The Panamera can be had for just under $90,000, but good luck finding one with fewer than six figures on its window sticker.

Our money would be on a GTS, preferably in Sport Turismo guise. Its 473 hp suits this chassis perfectly, and it includes just the right combination of performance-enhancing bits.

Where is the 2021 Porsche Panamera made?

In Germany.